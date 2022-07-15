House abortion votes, Biden's Mideast trip, Buffalo store reopens: 5 things to know Friday

House of Representatives to vote on two abortion rights bills

In response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last month, The House of Representatives is set to vote on two bills Friday that would protect abortion access. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 would enshrine Roe v. Wade into federal law, and The Ensuring Access to Abortion Act would protect a patient's right to travel for legal abortions. The bills are expected to pass in the Democrat-led House of Representatives, but there are major questions if the bills can pass through the 50-50 split Senate to reach President Joe Biden's desk. Already, a number of GOP-controlled states have moved quickly to curtail or outlaw abortion, while states controlled by Democrats have sought to champion access. Ahead of voting, Democrats highlighted the case of a 10-year-old girl who had to cross state lines from Ohio into Indiana to get an abortion after being raped, calling it an example of how the court's decision is already having severe consequences.

In Israel, Biden turns attention to plight of Palestinians, will head to Saudi Arabia

After two days of reaffirming America's alliance with Israel, President Joe Biden is turning his attention to the plight of the Palestinians Friday, though he has already acknowledged he can't give them what they want. Biden on Wednesday said he still supports the creation of an independent Palestinian nation but knows it won't happen any time soon. Instead, Biden visited a Palestinian hospital in East Jerusalem where he announced humanitarian assistance and will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Biden's initiatives to benefit the Palestinian people include more than $316 million in aid. The other big test on Biden's Middle East trip is his final stop in Saudi Arabia. Before Biden's arrival later Friday, Saudi Arabia announced it will open its airspace for all civilian planes, including those flying to and from Israel. Biden said the move was a result of months of "steady diplomacy" between his administration and Saudi Arabia. Biden has been criticized by some for visiting Saudi Arabia, which he vowed as a candidate to make a "pariah" state because of its human rights abuses.

Buffalo supermarket where 10 were killed will reopen

The Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo, New York, where 10 people were killed and three others were injured in a racist, hate-fueled mass shooting will reopen Friday. Company officials announced Monday that the store located at 1275 Jefferson Ave., which is in a predominantly Black neighborhood, will reopen "quietly and respectfully" and that it will hold a "moment of silence and prayer" for victims and employees impacted by the shooting. Since the May 14 massacre, the store has been closed and it was fully remodeled, according to officials. The company and the city of Buffalo have supported those affected by the shooting through financial assistance and donations. As the only supermarket for miles, local officials say Tops became a sort of community hub on Buffalo's East Side — where residents chatted with neighbors and caught up on people's lives.

Jayland Walker autopsy report to be released

The autopsy findings for Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed last month by police in Akron, Ohio, will be made available for media review Friday morning. A medical examiner will answer questions on the autopsy process but will not comment on other parts of the investigation into Walker's death, a news release said. Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was killed on June 27 after police shot him about 60 times following chases by car and foot. Hundreds mourned his death during his funeral service Wednesday, which was declared a citywide day of mourning after days of protests over his death. A new United Nations group, called the International Independent Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in Law Enforcement, plans to investigate Walker's death. The group plans to make strong recommendations to federal and state governments after their investigation.

World Track and Field Championships kick off

The World Track and Field Championships begin Friday in Eugene, Oregon. There will be 37 defending world champions and 37 U.S. Olympic medalists participating. The most anticipated track and field event outside of the Olympics will happen for the first time in the U.S. at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field. On Friday in a mixed 4x400 relay, Allyson Felix is set to run for the final time as the 36-year-old heads into retirement. Her 18 medals are the most in world-championship history. In addition to Felix, Fred Kerley, Sydney McLaughlin, Erriyon Knighton and Noah Lyles are some of the other athletes to watch at worlds. Coverage of the World Track and Field Championships will be available on NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Streaming also available on fuboTV. The event will run through July 24.

