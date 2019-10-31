House adopts rules for impeachment investigation, setting stage for public hearings about Trump

WASHINGTON – The House of Representatives adopted rules Thursday for how Democrats will conduct the public phase of the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, a process Republicans have argued was secretive and unfair to this point.

The 232-196 vote almost entirely along party lines marked only the fourth time the full House authorized an impeachment inquiry. Two presidents – Andrew Johnson in 1868 after the Civil War and Bill Clinton in 1998 – were impeached by the House but acquitted by the Senate. Former President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before he was impeached.

“What is at stake in all of this is nothing less than our democracy," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said while flanked by a placard of the U.S. flag. “Let us honor our oath of office. Let us defend our democracy."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said this Congress has produced more subpoenas than signed laws.

“Democrats are continuing their permanent campaign to undermine his legitimacy," McCarthy said.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Democrats have an "unhinged obsession" with impeachment and were engaged in a partisan effort to "destroy the president."

"The president has done nothing wrong, and the Democrats know it," Grisham said. "The Democrats want to render a verdict without giving the administration a chance to mount a defense. That is unfair, unconstitutional, and fundamentally un-American."

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the second-ranking Republican in the House, said unified GOP opposition to the "Soviet-style investigation" signaled support for Trump and his policies. Two Democrats broke ranks and opposed the resolution: Reps. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Jefferson Van Drew of New Jersey. Van Drew issued a statement saying the inquiry would tear the country apart despite the effort's likelihood of failing in the Senate.

The focus of the investigation has been Trump urging Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, while withholding nearly $400 million in military aid from that country. Three committees – Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight and Reform – have been holding closed-door depositions for weeks with State Department and national security officials to learn more about Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky, under a policy that witnesses have testified was guided by the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, rather than government professionals.

The Judiciary Committee also has been focused on Trump possibly obstructing justice, as described in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Several of Trump’s aides in the White House and from the campaign described efforts to thwart Mueller’s inquiry or remove him. Other committees – Financial Services, Oversight, and Ways and Means – have been seeking Trump’s financial documents and investigating whether he profited unconstitutionally from his namesake business while in office.

“The House impeachment inquiry has discovered a significant body of evidence that the president of the United States has violated the Constitution by placing his political interests ahead of the interests of the country, thereby putting both our democracy and the nation’s security in jeopardy,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the Judiciary and Oversight committees.