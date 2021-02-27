House Approves $3,000 Child Tax Credit for 2021

Joy Taylor, Editor
·6 min read

President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic and stimulate the economy is on the fast track. Democrats in the House crafted legislation for the stimulus plan, and that bill just passed the lower chamber on a partisan basis. One provision in the plan would, for one year, expand the child tax credit and make it fully refundable.

Presently, the child tax credit is worth $2,000 per kid under the age of 17 whom you claim as a dependent and who has a Social Security number. To qualify, the child must be related to you and generally live with you for at least six months during the year. The credit begins to phase out if your adjusted gross income (AGI) is above $400,000 on a joint return, or over $200,000 on a single or head-of-household return. Up to $1,400 of the child credit is refundable for some lower-income individuals with children, but these people must also have earned income of at least $2,500 to get a refund.

The House-passed bill would temporarily expand the child tax credit for 2021. First, the plan would allow 17-year-old children to qualify. Second, it would increase the credit to $3,000 per child ($3,600 per child under age 6) for many families. Third, it would remove the $2,500 earnings floor. Fourth, it would make the credit fully refundable. And fifth, it would allow half of the credit to be paid in advance by having the IRS send monthly payments to families from July 2021 to December 2021.

Phase-Out for Wealthier Parents

Not all families with children would get the higher child credit. The enhanced tax break would begin to phase out at AGIs of $75,000 on single returns, $112,500 on head-of-household returns and $150,000 on joint returns. Under the proposal, the IRS would look to prior-year tax returns to determine eligibility for the higher credit. If a 2020 return has not yet been filed, the IRS would look to 2019 returns. Families that aren't eligible for the higher child credit would claim the regular credit of $2,000 per child, less the amount of any monthly payments they got, provided their AGI is below the current thresholds of $400,000 on joint returns and $200,000 on other returns.

Plan for Temporary Monthly Payments

Regarding the advance monthly payments, the plan proposes having the IRS send out a check each month from July through December to families. These monthly payments would account for half of the family's 2021 child tax credit. This would result in payments of up to $250 per child ($300 per child under age 6) for six months and would be a nice windfall for many families. Take a family of five with three children ages 12, 7 and 5. Assuming the family qualifies for the higher child credit and doesn't opt out of the advance payments, they would get $800 per month from the IRS from July through December, for a total of $4,800. They would then claim the additional $4,800 in child tax credits when they file their 2021 return next year. (Use our 2021 Child Tax Credit Calculator to see how much you would get per month under the current plan.)

The bill would require the IRS to start making the payments to eligible Americans in July, giving the agency just a few months' lead time to set up its computer systems to handle such a massive, but temporary, new payment program. It also calls for the IRS to develop an online portal so that individuals could update their income, marital status and the number of qualifying children. People who want to opt out of the advance payments and instead take the full child credit on their 2021 return could do so through the portal. Although the House bill calls for the IRS to send payments monthly, it does give the agency a bit of leeway, saying that the IRS could, if needed, make advance payments less often than monthly (e.g., every two months).

Some Overpayments Would Not Have to Be Paid Back

If Congress approves advanced payments of the child tax credit, there will sure to be instances in which families receive more in advanced child tax credit payments from the IRS than they are otherwise entitled to. And the House bill contemplates this by providing a safe harbor for lower- and moderate-income taxpayers.

Families with 2021 adjusted gross income below $40,000 on a single return, $50,000 on a head-of-household return and $60,000 on a joint return would not have to repay any credit overpayments that they get. On the other hand, families with 2021 adjusted gross incomes of at least $80,000 on a single return, $100,000 on a head-of-household return and $120,000 on a joint return would need to repay the entire amount of any overpayment when they file their 2021 tax return next year. And families with 2021 adjusted gross incomes between these thresholds would need to repay a portion of the overpayment.

Next Up: The Senate

The next stop for the House-approved stimulus bill is the Senate. With no Republican support for the plan, Democrats are turning to budget reconciliation to allow the legislation to pass in the Senate with a simple majority vote (which would include the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris) instead of the usual 60 votes needed to avoid a filibuster. This tool – which is messy, subject to lots of restrictions and can only be utilized for certain items – was last used during Donald Trump's presidency to enact his signature tax reform law in late 2017. We don't know yet whether the Senate budget reconciliation rules will allow advance payments of the child tax credit. If the rules don't allow advance payments, that provision will be removed from the bill, but the other proposed enhancements to the child credit are expected to go forward. The plan is for the Senate to pass the House's stimulus bill, albeit with some changes, by mid-March.

Is the IRS Up for the Challenge?

Many tax experts question whether the IRS, with its out-of-date computer systems, shrunken work force and its myriad of other duties, would be fully able to deliver monthly child credit payments, especially if the proposal, if enacted, is eventually made permanent, which could very well happen. Setting up a new program to deliver regular payments to taxpayers who must meet complex eligibility requirements to qualify for the child credit will be a challenge for an agency that is not used to sending out monthly payments. The IRS would need more funding for such a big undertaking. The House bill authorizes an additional $400 million for the IRS to take on the additional work, but some experts question whether this is enough.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who also calls for a fully refundable higher child credit, would have the Social Security Administration send monthly payments of $250 per child ($350 per child under age 6) to eligible families. Romney would pay for this break by eliminating some popular tax breaks and anti-poverty programs.

