House approves bill increasing criminal penalties

Feb. 13—SANTA FE — The House voted 50-17 late Saturday to endorse a bill increasing penalties for crimes involving firearms, advancing the proposal on to the Senate with just four days left in the 30-day legislative session.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lauded the vote on House Bill 68, which also creates a crime of making a threat of violence targeted at schools or other public places.

The Democratic governor has pushed lawmakers to pass a slew of crime-related bills in this year's session and said the importance of the legislation approved Saturday was demonstrated by the alleged shooting of a State Police officer by a suspect believed to illegally be in possession of a firearm.

"Every New Mexican deserves to be safe in their community; every New Mexico law enforcement officer should be able to serve their community and return home safely," Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "It is essential that violent offenders are held accountable for their actions."

The vote on the bill did not break down along party lines. Nine Republicans and eight Democrats cast "no" votes on the proposal.

The bill sponsored by Reps. Meredith Dixon and Pamelya Herndon, both Albuquerque Democrats, is one of several measures backed by Albuquerque city officials who have lobbied lawmakers for help after the city set a record high with 117 homicides last year.

Other proposals they're supporting include a statewide Violence Intervention Program that seeks to keep people from reoffending and a law targeting "chop shops" that dismantle stolen vehicles.

But a bill aimed at making it easier to hold defendants accused of certain violent crimes in jail until trial has faced pushback at the Roundhouse and was overhauled by its sponsor to deal with collecting data from ankle monitors.

And another measure aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of minors by making adults who fail to secure them subject to criminal charges was tabled in a House committee.

The legislation approved Saturday was amended before reaching the House floor, with a provision dealing with deadly weapons in school zones being stripped out.

In its current form, the bill calls for increased criminal penalties for violent felons found to be in possession of a firearm.

It also includes a sentencing enhancement for individuals convicted of possessing a gun during aggravated burglary or drug deals. The firearms in question could also be subject to seizure and forfeiture under the proposed legislation.