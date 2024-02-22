House arrest lifted for former teacher charged with sexually assaulting girls

Feb. 22—SALEM — A North Andover man and former North of Boston school teacher accused of sexually assaulting a dozen young girls can now leave his home during the day despite previously being on house arrest.

Daniel Hakim, 38, is charged with aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14, indecent assault and battery and two counts of rape of a child.

Hakim, a former teacher at the Saltonstall School in Salem, is accused of sexually assaulting 12 girls between the ages of 6 and 8.

His bail was set at $200,000 cash and he was under house arrest and monitored by a GPS bracelet.

Hakim's defense attorney filed a motion to amend his pretrial, home confinement.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Dreschler ruled that Hakim can leave his home with the GPS monitor remaining in place. His curfew is 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to court records.

Also, Hakim is not allowed to enter the center of Salem, Swampscott or "any municipality requested by the Commonwealth," according to the order.

Hakim is barred from having any contact with children under 18 and he is now allowed to work without the approval of the court, the judge ruled.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker on Friday said prosecutors were opposed to altering the conditions of release but they respect the judge's decision.

Prosecutors say the assaults took place while Hakim was teaching at Saltonstall between 2015 and 2018.

He was first charged in late 2021 with sexual assault on a student at Saltonstall; other girls subsequently made disclosures.

School officials, the Department of Children and Families, and Salem police were aware of multiple accusations of inappropriate behavior by Hakim in 2018, when he was terminated from the school and his teaching license suspended.

He later formally surrendered his teaching license in 2020, according to records obtained by The Salem News, a sister paper of The Eagle-Tribune, through a public records request.

DCF had previously made a determination that the accusations were "unsupported."

Prior to working in Salem Public Schools, Hakim was employed by several other school districts and schools.

He worked at the Brooks School in Andover in 2015 and 2016 in a "Teen Challenge" program.

He had also worked as a health teacher at Shawsheen Elementary School in Wilmington from 2013 until 2015 and for the Collaborative for Educational Services from 2009 until 2013.

Hakim's next court date is March 7 for a status review of the case.

