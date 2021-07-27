House’s US Capitol attack inquiry begins as officers describe ‘constant trauma’

Joan E Greve in Washington and Adam Gabbatt
<span>Photograph: Bill O’Leary/AP</span>
The much-anticipated House investigation into the January attack on the US Capitol began on Tuesday, with law enforcement officers describing their “constant trauma” following the deadly assault and Republicans boycotting proceedings in an attempt to undermine any findings.

The special committee established by the Democratic House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, convened to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 6 January insurrection in Washington DC, when hundreds of Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden as president.

Related: The 6 January special committee – everything you need to know

“We must know what happened here at the Capitol,” Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a Trump critic and one of just two Republicans on the select committee, said in opening remarks.

“We must also know what happened every minute of that day in the White House – every phone call, every conversation, every meeting leading up to, during and after the attack. Honorable men and women have an obligation to step forward.”

The panel opened its first hearing on Tuesday with a focus on law enforcement officers who were attacked as rioters broke into the Capitol building, in an effort by the panel to put a human face on the violence and discredit claims by Republican lawmakers that have played down or outright denied the severity of the attack.

The panel’s chairman, the Democratic congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, told the police officers: “History will remember your name,” and warned there was “no place for politics and partisanship in this investigation”.

Sgt Aquilino Gonell of the US Capitol police, Michael Fanone of the Metropolitan police, Daniel Hodges of the Metropolitan police and Harry Dunn of the US Capitol Police are sworn in.
Sgt Aquilino Gonell of the US Capitol police, Michael Fanone of the Metropolitan police, Daniel Hodges of the Metropolitan police and Harry Dunn of the US Capitol Police are sworn in. Photograph: Getty Images

Sgt Aquilino Gonell of the US Capitol police (USCP) described how he was “crushed” by pro-Trump insurrectionists as he and colleagues tried to stop them entering the building.

“I could feel myself losing oxygen and recall thinking to myself, ‘This is how I’m going to die,’ defending this entrance,” he told the committee.

“For most people, January 6 happened for a few hours,” Gonell said. “But for those of us who were in the thick of it, it has not ended. That day continues to be a constant trauma for us.”

Cheney asked Gonell about Trump’s claims that the crowd was full of “loving” people.

“I’m still recovering from those hugs and kisses,” Gonell replied. “All of them were telling us ‘Trump sent us’,” he added, dismissing Trump’s baseless claims that leftwing demonstrators or the FBI were behind the attack.

Metropolitan police department officer Michael Fanone recounted how pro-Trump insurrectionists threatened to use his gun against him.

“I was grabbed, beaten, Tased, all while being called a traitor to my country. I was at risk of being stripped of and killed with my own firearm, as I heard chants of ‘Kill him with his own gun,’” Fanone said. “I can still hear those words in my head today.”

Rebuking Republican lawmakers who have boycotted the hearings, Fanone said: “I feel like I went to hell and back to protect them and the people in this room.”

Pounding his fist on the table in front of him, he said: “Too many are now telling me that hell doesn’t exist or that hell actually wasn’t that bad. The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful.”

US Capitol police officer Harry Dunn, who is Black, said he was repeatedly called the N-word as he sought to protect the Capitol.

“Nobody had ever, ever called me a [N-word] while wearing the uniform of a Capitol police officer,” Dunn said, saying the racial slur.

Dunn closed his testimony by expressing pride in his fellow USCP officers and encouraging them to protect their mental health as they deal with the fallout of the insurrection.

The investigation into the 6 January attack has become a fiercely partisan issue in Washington. The House voted in May for an independent investigation that would have been evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, but the Senate blocked the move.

That left Pelosi to create a select committee to conduct the investigation. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House minority leader, picked five Republicans to sit on the committee, but Pelosi rejected Jim Jordan and Jim Banks’ nominations, prompting McCarthy to withdraw all five nominees. Both Jordan and Banks are staunch Trump allies who deny his role in the attack and objected to the certification of Biden’s win.

Related: Capitol attack committee chair vows to investigate Trump: ‘Nothing is off limits’

Cheney had already been named to the panel by Pelosi. The speaker went around McCarthy again to appoint congressman Adam Kinzinger, who like Cheney is a critic of Trump, to the committee.

Pelosi said Kinzinger “and other Republicans have expressed an interest to serve on the select committee. And I wanted to appoint three of them that Leader McCarthy suggested. But he withdrew their names. The two that I would not appoint are people who would jeopardise the integrity of the investigation, and there’s no way I would tolerate their antics as we seek the truth.”

Ahead of the hearing, McCarthy again called the process a “sham” and said Pelosi only wants the questions asked “that she wants asked.”

Kinzinger and Cheney were among the 10 House Republicans who voted for Trump’s second impeachment, and the pair were the only Republicans who voted to form the special committee. Both have cited Trump’s false claims of election fraud as a factor in the insurrection.

“For months, lies and conspiracy theories have been spread, threatening our self-governance,” Kinzinger said earlier this week.

“For months, I have said that the American people deserve transparency and truth on how and why thousands showed up to attack our democracy. I will work diligently to ensure we get to the truth and hold those responsible for the attack fully accountable.”

Last week a Florida man became the first person to be sentenced to prison for his role in the January attack. More than 570 people have been charged with taking part in the riot, during and after which seven people died.

Associated Press contributed to this report

