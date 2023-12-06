Which house has the best Christmas lights in the Augusta area? Show us your favorite!

Do you have the best Christmas lights in your neighborhood? Or, do you know an Augusta version of Clark Griswold?

Now's the time to highlight these holiday house masterpieces.

From now until Dec. 15, the Augusta Chronicle is looking for the best residential Christmas displays in the Augusta area. The decor can be lights, ribbons, ornaments, inflatables and beyond. You can submit your own house or nominate another house.

Submission should be sent to christmaslightscontest@augustachronicle.com. Please include the address of the property. Only residential properties are eligible.

All nominations and submissions will be added to gallery on AugustaChronicle.com. Then, beginning Dec. 18, we will ask readers to vote for the best one. The reader-selected winner will be announced on Dec. 22.

Mark your calendar: From Christmas concerts to Santa visits, here are some Augusta-area holiday happenings

Needing gift ideas? Here are some of the Augusta area's best this holiday

'Tis the season: The holiday spirit all over Georgia with these 16 can't-miss Christmas lights displays

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Augusta area Christmas lights contest: How to nominate or enter