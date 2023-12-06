Which house has the best Christmas lights in the Savannah area? Show us your favorite!

Do you have the best Christmas lights in your neighborhood? Or, do you know a Savannah version of Clark Griswold?

Now's the time to highlight these holiday house masterpieces.

From now until Dec. 15, the Savannah Morning News is looking for the best residential Christmas displays in the Savannah area. The decor can be lights, ribbons, ornaments, inflatables and beyond. You can submit your own house or nominate another house.

Submission should be sent to christmaslightscontest@savannahnow.com. Please include the address of the property. Only residential properties are eligible.

All nominations and submissions will be added to gallery on SavannahNow.com. Then, beginning Dec. 18, we will ask readers to vote for the best one. The reader-selected winner will be announced on Dec. 22.

