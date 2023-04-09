House Bill 1: Helping Ohio’s rich pay less in taxes as state falls further behind

Retired Editorial Page Editor Michael Douglas.

John Kasich opened his 2010 campaign for governor with a pledge “to destroy that income tax that has sucked vitality out of this state.” He cautioned the end would come “over time.” Now, 13 years later, Republicans with their big majorities at the Statehouse want to step dramatically down the path.

House Bill 1 would leave Ohio with a single, or flat, income tax rate, at 2.75%. Income below $26,050 a year would remain untaxed. Gone would be the current graduated regime of four rates, including the top rate of 3.99% on income above $115,300 a year.

Advocates for the change are framing the move as advancing simplicity and fairness. They also tout the state attracting more investment and even goosing its lagging population numbers.

The trouble is that Republicans have a record. They long have howled about the income tax, adopted in 1971 under John Gilligan, a Democratic governor. On the campaign trail, they have battered Democrats as ever-eager tax hikers. Yet, in power, Republicans mostly nipped at the margins without much altering the revenue the income tax raised.

That is, until 2005, when they embarked on the project Kasich cheered.

They started whacking income tax rates, reducing their number and levels. The top rate, on Ohioans at the highest income rungs, once reached 8.55%, yet more often stood at 7.5%. Today, it is that 3.99%. When Republicans began, the state had nine rates, delivering the progressivity that achieves real fairness.

Added to all of this were changes in the way the state taxes businesses, moving from a levy on profits to one on gross receipts, the Commercial Activity Tax, which, notably, generates roughly $2 billion less in revenue each year.

The argument for these changes promised accelerated growth and job creation. Yet that hasn’t been the case. The state budget process relies on economic projections. Those forecasts used by the Republican majorities consistently have seen the state remain behind the nation as a whole and trailing many states.

Story continues

In other words, Ohio hasn’t been making up ground.

A year ago, Policy Matters Ohio, a Cleveland-based think tank, looked at what it called “the great Ohio tax shift.” The analysis found that as a result of the changes, including a state sales tax increase, the lowest 60% percent of households pay more in taxes than they did in 2005. Meanwhile, the wealthiest 20% of households (above $107,000 annually) pay an average of $5,500 less.

And those households in the top 1%, with average annual earnings approaching $1.5 million? They enjoy a tax savings of nearly $51,000 a year.

Many have benefited from an awful tax break, known as the LLC Loophole. It permits qualifying business owners to pay no income tax on the first $250,000 in earnings and then a reduced rate on additional income. Conceived as a measure to encourage small business and innovation, the provision is so poorly constructed it rates as a giveaway, costing Ohio around $1 billion a year.

Policy Matters Ohio calculates that all these tax changes have resulted in an $8-billion-a-year shortfall for the state, which the flat rate would make larger.

What might Ohio do with even a fraction of such a sum? Invest, as Gov. Mike DeWine has advised in urging state lawmakers to focus on “unfinished business.” The governor proceeds cautiously. Yet economic realities matter, too.

Talent drives economic performance, as much as anything.

Thus, Ohio has reason to pay for its new school-funding formula, covering the added cost of educating disadvantaged students. It makes sense to ensure access to high-quality child care and preschool. The same goes for the structure and staff supporting mental health and drug treatment, along with such things as adequate housing and public health.

There is a greater role for the state in promoting clean energy and research and development.

Why has the price of a college education soared? Consider that the state once subsidized the majority of the expense. Now it pays far less. Just as the federal government has the scale to make the Medicaid expansion happen, states have the fiscal muscle to help communities invest.

That dynamic explains, in part, why Ohio adopted the income tax. The property tax became too burdensome. The income tax added balance to the mix — and a key element of fairness, the overall tax system largely regressive. The progressive feature especially has value with deepening income inequality.

Yet here we are, the Republican majorities making claims about the harm of the income tax that are not backed by the economic evidence, some still wishing to wipe out the tax. Broadly speaking, a progressive income tax means those with lower incomes have more to spend. That is good for the state’s economic performance.

Michael Douglas was the Beacon Journal editorial page editor from 1999 to 2019. He can be reached at mddouglasmm@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: House Bill 1: Proposed flat tax will surely push Ohio further behind