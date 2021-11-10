GOP bill that allows police to sue protest organizers moves forward despite Dems' objections

A sweeping bill to increase the charges, penalties and civil lawsuits that can be filed against protestors is moving forward over objections that its vague language violates the First Amendment.

House Republicans passed House Bill 109 out of committee Wednesday morning over Democrats' objecti, setting up a possible vote by the entire House next week.

Supporters say the "Ohio Law and Order Act" would protect police, peaceful protestors and free speech. But opponents say the penalties are far too harsh because five people blocking an intersection can meet Ohio's definition of a riot.

What House Bill 109 would do

Protesters convicted of certain disorderly conduct crimes, such as blocking a street, could spend 180 days in jail if prosecutors labeled the event in question a riot or illegal protest.

The bill would also create a new fifth-degree felony called riot assault, which could become a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in prison if the victim was a police officer. And it would expand Ohio's corrupt activities law to include people or organizations who knowingly provided "material support or resources" to rioters.

On the civil side, officers who suffered injuries during these events could file lawsuits against individuals as well as "any organization that provided material support or resources to the responsible party." They could also sue someone for filing a false complaint.

The Fraternal Order of Police and the Ohio Fire Chiefs' Association both testified in support of these changes.

"Peaceful protest deserves to be protected. Riots and vandalism do not," Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association Director Lou Tobin said.

Blocking a street may seem like an annoyance, Tobin added, but it can delay life-saving care by slowing down ambulances.

As for making first responders a protected class, Tobin thinks that's appropriate because Ohio is asking these people to put themselves in harm's way in the name of public safety.

"Our first responders have an incredibly difficult job as it is," Tobin said. "They should not on top of that be subjected to harassment and intimidation because of what they do."

Protest vs. riot

HB 109 is one of four bills moving through the legislature in the wake of the nationwide racial justice protests that followed George Floyd's murder.

A similar bill passed in Florida was recently blocked by a federal judge, but other laws in states like Arkansas and Iowa have gone into effect.

In Ohio, most of the 2020 demonstrations were peaceful, but some protesters broke Statehouse windows and spray-painted buildings around Columbus. There were also reports that Columbus Police overreacted, indiscriminately using pepper spray, tear gas and other non-lethal methods of crowd disbursement.

Opponents say HB 109 could create a pathway for those officers to file civil suits.

"The bill doesn't define the word false or complaint," said Gary Daniels, a lobbyist for the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio. "What is a false complaint? Is it to internal affairs? Is it to some police oversight board? Is it a legal filing?"

Protestors might refuse to file legitimate complaints because they are worried officers will sue them, Daniels said.

There's also a fear that prosecutors would apply the riot label to certain protests but not others.

"We have concerns when it comes to enforcement and consideration of enforcement that it will be aimed much more at groups like Black Lives Matter," Daniels said.

Equality Ohio, an LGBTQ advocacy and education organization, raised similar concerns when its director, Alana Jochum, testified.

Jochum told lawmakers to keep in mind that Pride month and the catalyst for the gay rights movement started with the Stonewall riots in New York City where LGBTQ people "pushed back against police escalation."

"Simply put, it is clear that the purpose of this legislation is not to enforce or protect against violence," Jochum said. "But to hamper freedom of speech and target those who wish to challenge the current status quo."

Anna Staver is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Akron Beacon Journal, Cincinnati Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio anti-protest bill passes committee along party lines