House Bill 6 case: Who is Michael Dowling and what felony violations does he face?

Michael Dowling, former FirstEnergy executive

Former FirstEnergy Corp. executive Michael Dowling is one of the three men indicted on 27 felony violations in connection with the House Bill 6 scandal.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the charges, which include engaging in a corrupt activity, during a Monday news conference.

Dowling is facing bribery, telecommunications fraud, money laundering, theft and tampering with records charges.

Who is Mike Dowling?

Dowling rose through the ranks at Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp., starting in the communications department in 1986 and moving up to senior vice president before being fired in October 2020.

Dowling worked as a lobbyist for the utility for more than two decades and oversaw local, state and federal government relations and regulatory affairs.

FirstEnergy fired Dowling from his job as senior vice president of external affairs as well as Dennis Chack, another senior vice president, and then CEO Chuck Jones. The firings came the same day that two of five people then charged in the federal investigation took plea deals.

Gov. Mike DeWine in July 2019 appointed Dowling to a nine-year term on the University of Akron board of directors – a post Dowling resigned from in August 2021. Dowling also is a former director at the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank.

Dowling has a bachelor's degree in business and organizational communications from the University of Akron.

What was FirstEnergy's role in the scandal?

FirstEnergy bankrolled a plan to return Perry County Republican Larry Householder to political power and in turn Householder would champion a $1.3 billion bailout bill to help FirstEnergy's aging nuclear power plants.

FirstEnergy plowed $61 million into the efforts to elect Householder as Ohio House speaker, pass the bill and then defend the legislation against a referendum campaign.

In July 2021, the company signed a deferred prosecution agreement, admitted its role in a bribery scheme, paid a $230 million fine and pledged to cooperate with federal authorities. It also said it bribed long-time attorney Sam Randazzo with a $4.3 million payment just before Randazzo became chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

What are Michael Dowling and Chuck Jones accused of?

Yost's team said Monday that Dowling and Jones bribed Randazzo to do the bidding of FirstEnergy on the PUCO.

In March 2022, FirstEnergy said in court documents that Jones and Dowling were the architects of the bribery scheme.

In March 2023, federal jurors found Householder and former Ohio GOP chairman Matt Borges guilty of racketeering conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors presented Dowling's communications and meetings with Householder and others as evidence of the bribery scheme.

Randazzo pleaded not guilty to 11 counts in a federal indictment unsealed in December 2023.

