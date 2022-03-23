House Bill assessing juvenile court fees passes to Senate

Mar. 22—On Monday, the Oklahoma House of Representatives unanimously (91-0) passed House Bill 3205, which now heads to the Senate.

Rep. John Talley (R-Stillwater) said that the bill could significantly reduce court costs for juveniles going through the criminal justice system.

Talley, who has spent time in adult prisons and juvenile facilities, said this bill would benefit the youth and the state.

HB3205 doesn't eliminate restitution to compensate victims or get rid of fines associated with the crime. It does, however, reduce the fees.

Advocates for the bill told the News Press the impact these fees have on families, especially low-income families, can be detrimental. Talley said it could even keep juveniles in a life of crime."

So what I'd like people to know is that if you're a kid, and you don't have very many resources, and you get in trouble, you might not ever get out of trouble," Talley previously said.

Ryan Haynie, the Criminal Justice Reform Fellow and Co-General Counsel at OCPA, told the News Press via email he conducted informal polling of Oklahoma judges who agreed fees in juvenile cases are problematic.

Since Talley has been active in juvenile detention facilities, he said when he leaves, it gives him a different perspective and understanding of what troubled youth in Oklahoma face.

"Almost all of them have come from a rough home life. So it's made me want to be a better parent when I started going to these places," Talley said. "It makes you really aware of who your kids hang out with. What your kids get involved in. Things like that."

Talley previously told the News Press he needed to meet with Sen. Roger Thompson with the Appropriations Committee to discuss what actions can alleviate the burden of costs on juveniles and their families. He said the meeting hadn't happened yet but should be coming soon."

The strain of these costs can be overwhelming for already financially-stressed families," Talley said. "In many cases, the juvenile offenders themselves aren't the ones who end up paying the fees, but instead, the burden falls on their parents. As a result, the siblings of the juvenile offender suffer due to their sibling's choices. I am so grateful that this bill passed the House unanimously and with bipartisan support, and I look forward to seeing its progress in the Senate."

HB3205's Senate sponsor is Sen. Jessica Garvin, (R-Duncan).