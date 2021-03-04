House bill would help pregnant inmates, increase time to file charges in sexual abuse cases

James Mayse, Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky.
Mar. 4—A Senate bill to ban solitary confinement for pregnant prison and jail inmates, and expand access to services to inmates in the first six weeks after delivery was approved by a House committee on judicial issues Wednesday.

Senate Bill 84, which bans solitary confinement, restricted housing and segregation of pregnant inmates, was one of a number of consequential bills the House Judiciary Committee approved Wednesday.

The committee also approved a bill to require the Parole Board to notify victims of class D felony sexual offenses that the perpetrator is eligible for parole, a bill to allow juvenile victims of sex offense more time to file charges, and a bill that would give judges discretion when deciding whether a juvenile criminal case should be transferred to adult court.

SB 84 is sponsored by Sen. Julie Raque Adams, a Louisville Republican, and has bipartisan support. The bill was presented to the committee by Rep. Samara Heavrin, a Leitchfield Republican.

"Our fastest-growing population is female incarcerated," Heavrin said. "We are finding a majority of them are pregnant."

The bill, if approved, would ban solitary confinement or restrictive housing for pregnant inmates and women in the "immediate postpartum period" six weeks after pregnancy. The bill would require women to be kept with their infants for 72 hours after birth with resources to care for the infant unless there is a safety issue.

Pregnant inmates would also be able to apply for community-based services that serve pregnant, birthing and lactating inmates. The inmate would also be assigned a social worker who would help the inmate learn feeding and care, and would assist the inmate in finding placement for the infant.

Heavrin said solitary confinement is dangerous for pregnant women because of their medical needs. Rep. C. Ed Massey, a Hebron Republican, supported the bill and referenced a woman who gave birth in jail in Franklin County and was recently awarded a judgment in court.

"I know of a case recently where a $200,000 judgment was (awarded) because a woman was left to birth a child herself" in the jail, Massey said.

The committee also approved House Bill 47, which increases the time a person who was the victim of a misdemeanor sexual offense can file charges to 10 years. Currently, a victim must file within five years of the incident. Examples of misdemeanor sexual offenses include second-degree sexual abuse, promoting prostitution and sexual misconduct.

"My goal is to help the victim and hold perpetrators accountable," said Rep. Lynn Bechler, a Marion Republican.

Lauren Vincent Besednjak, a pediatric forensic nurse at Kentucky Children's Hospital at the University of Kentucky, said child victims of sexual abuse might need years before they understand they were assaulted.

"Children don't understand what's happening to them," Besednjak said. "They don't understand it's wrong. This would allow them more time to seek justice."

Senate Bill 36, which prevents the automatic transfer of a juvenile to adult court for cases where a gun was involved was approved by the committee quickly. The bill would allow a judge to determine whether a juvenile in a gun case should be sent to adult court.

The bill, sponsored by Hopkinsville Republican Sen. Whitney Westerfield, would give the judge several factors to consider in addition to the involvement of a gun, such as the child's prior court history, the best interest of the child and the community, the likelihood of rehabilitation and if the child has an intellectual disability.

"This a change long in coming," said Rep. Jason Nemes, a Louisville Republican who supported the bill. "This is a massive step forward for justice and fairness today."

A bill meant to help people leaving prisons was also approved by the committee. House Bill 497, which was sponsored by Rep. Kim Moser, a Taylor Mill Republican, would require the Department of Corrections to give released inmates the records on their institutional history, including records of any programs or job training the inmate completed, their work record while in jail, educational attainment, discipline record, and documents that would help the inmate obtain a state ID.

The bill would also require DOC to issue a "certificate of employability" to inmates who meet certain education and work requirements. The certificate would be revocable, and an inmate who falsified his or her certificate could be charged with a misdemeanor.

An employer who hires a former inmate with a certificate of employability would have immunity from lawsuits over claims of negligent hiring unless the employer knew of employee wrongdoing and retained the employee.

The certificate will help inmates leaving prison "get back on their feet," Moser said.

Rep. John Blanton a Salyersville Republican, said lawmakers need to make sure programs being created for corrections officials are monitored for effectiveness.

"We are putting a lot of structural requirements on our corrections ... that are already stretched very thin," Blanton said. "We need to be cognizant of, 'we tried this, it didn't work, so let's remove the burden.' "

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

