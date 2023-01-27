House bill increasing penalties for child abuse and neglect heads to the Senate

Jan. 26—MORGANTOWN — The House of Delegates hopes to increase the penalties for child abuse and neglect—unanimously passing a bill to that effect on Thursday and sending it to the Senate.

HB 2113 increases the penalty for child abuse causing injury from the current 1-5 years to 2-10. For serious bodily injury, it goes from 2-10 to 5-15. Abuse causing substantial risk of death or serious injury goes from 1-5 to 2-10.

Second or subsequent felony offenses are subject to twice the prison time and twice the fines.

For the lesser crime of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious injury, the penalty increases from 1-5 years to 1-10. Second or subsequent felony neglect offenses are also subject to twice the prison time and fines.

Delegate Larry Kump, R-Berkeley, said he worked for 17 years as a clinical case manager with child abusers and other felons, and as a group counselor for abusers.

The only shortcoming of the bill, he said, is there is tremendous recidivism among child abusers and the offense should non-parolable.

