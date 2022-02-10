House broken into, items stolen and other reports

Feb. 9—A house was reported broken into at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday at 301 Columbus Ave. Several items were stolen. The burglary occurred between 2:30 and 11:30 p.m.

2 cited for marijuana at school

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited a juvenile for a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Ryan Joseph Voelker, 36, on a local warrant at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday at 1811 E. Main St.

Cheese thrown at car

Police received a report of someone throwing cheese at a car at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South Broadway and William Street.