House broken into and other reports
May 2—A house was reported broken into at 11:20 p.m. Sunday at 114 S. Ermina Ave.
Damage reported
A mailbox was reported damaged at 6:01 p.m. Saturday at 17902 810th Ave. in Hayward.
Three units on a building were reported damaged at 3:42 p.m. Friday at 2409 Myers Road.
1 arrested for DWI
Police arrested Jordan Tanner Cornelius, 21, for alleged driving while intoxicated, DWI test refusal, order for protection violations, fourth-degree criminal damage and burglary charges at 12:26 a.m. Saturday at 1304 Fairlane Terrace.
Theft of groceries reported
Police received a report at 9:04 a.m. of a woman who had stolen $500 worth of groceries the night prior at 2708 Bridge Ave.
Apartment rummaged through
An apartment was reported rummaged through at 1:03 p.m. Saturday at 605 Fountain St. A TV was taken.
1 arrested for domestic
Police arrested Jayda Rose Morales, 26, for domestic assault at 1:25 p.m. Saturday at 226 S. Pearl St.
1 cited for disorderly conduct
Police cited Anna Maria Veitia, 47, for disorderly conduct at 9:32 p.m. Saturday at 1216 St. John Ave.
Vehicle stolen
A vehicle was reported stolen at 5:14 p.m. Sunday at 139 E. William St.