House buyers’ borrowing power to fall £77k by the end of the year

"For Sale" signs outside residential properties in the Queen's Park district of London - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Home buyers will see their borrowing power plummet by £77,000 if the Bank Rate reaches 6pc by the end of this year, calculations commissioned by the Telegraph suggest.

In a turbulent few weeks for the mortgage market, lenders have pulled hundreds of deals, as unexpectedly strong wage growth and persistently high inflation have caused uncertainty over interest rates.

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates again on Thursday.

Mortgage brokers have reported “disastrous” drops in the size of loans being offered, as rising rates mean borrowers are less able to pass lenders’ “affordability” rules.

Calculations carried out for the Telegraph by lender MPowered Mortgages found that a buyer on a £50,000 salary would have been able to take out a 30-year mortgage of £282,000 in February last year.

Since then, the Bank of England has increased the official interest rate to 4.5pc, slashing the size of the mortgage available to the same buyer by £50,000.

Should Bank Rate reach 6pc by the end of the year, then what buyers can borrow will fall even further to £205,000, a 27pc drop in affordability or £77,000, since the beginning of 2022.

House prices have fallen just 4pc from their peak last year, according to Nationwide Building Society. But the new analysis suggests much bigger falls are almost certain.

Economists are generally forecasting double-digit house price falls, while last month Lloyds Banking Group said a worst-case scenario could see a 35pc drop.

Chris Sykes, of London brokerage Private Finance, said several of his clients had seen the maximum loan they could borrow falling by hundreds of thousands of pounds compared to 18 months ago.

He said: “I’ve had to take a lot less for granted when it comes to affordability. Cases where you’d expect affordability to pass with flying colours now actually needs some in-depth analysis to achieve what the borrowers would like.

“Lenders’ affordability calculators vary so much now, too, where you might get one lender saying they can lend £650,000, then another saying they can lend £850,000 – which is one example from this week – where previously this disparity was usually a lot less.”

He warned that recent borrowers who took on their maximum possible borrowing may face problems refinancing.

Banks carry out affordability tests on new borrowers, known as stress tests, designed to check whether homeowners can handle increases in repayments. Spiralling interest rates mean lenders are carrying out these stress tests at a higher rate, eating into the amount which can be borrowed.

The tests are an attempt to avoid the events of the 2008 financial crash, which saw a spike in repossessions after people fell behind on repayments.

Since last year banks and building societies must test whether borrowers would be able to afford repayments at their standard variable rate (SVR) plus a minimum of 1 percentage point.

Because of increases to the Bank Rate, the level at which this test is carried out has soared. In February 2022, the average stress rate was around 6.99pc. Now, it is around 8.99pc. And it could reach 10.49pc by the end of this year, according to MPowered Mortgages.

Those borrowers who already have a mortgage have seen their repayments hit a 14-year high, according to UK Finance.

Gary Bush, of Belfast brokerage Mortgage Shop, said lenders are cancelling loan offers, even after an agreement has been secured.

He cited one case where, because of legal delays, a high street lender had cut the size of the mortgage it offered a client by £50,000.

Joe Stallard, of Bath brokers HHH Mortgages, said increasing rates and the growing cost of living are both contributing to shrinking mortgage affordability.

He added: “This past year has witnessed a steep decline in affordability due to rising rates, while recent weeks have seen a further reduction. It’s messy out there.”

