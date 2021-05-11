House Call: This Is the Comfort You Need

Zoë Sessums
  • Here’s a cloud translated into crochet. I would love to wrap myself in this fluffy chenille wonder that is also miraculously machine washable. $150, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/953508622/fluffy-puffy-cloud-blanket?ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=puffy+fluffy&ref=sr_gallery-1-18&from_market_listing_grid_organic=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I didn’t coin the term “blobject” but I think it’s a perfect way to describe the bulbous, blobby pieces that come in the form of vases, candles, and light fixtures. From the makers of the popular <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/C8EegXATZVgVkWbY9aESV1eroZZpcDm4PFUPComWCgX8RMk4pF4EMXADbpvbcaZEyyZofj22XfdjDHcMArjiKnUpS1LgExHZcysqfqzwsBxWzk8z?cid=609ae5885079c92511074cdb" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Goober candle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Goober candle</a> is the puffy Kirby vase. $40, Areaware. <a href="https://www.areaware.com/products/kirby-vase?_pos=9&_sid=740ab3158&_ss=r&variant=35367322714269" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • One of my most worn pieces of outerwear is a <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/5AWMCQyYDDb4nFtj84bZgBjQxu75itNPASWMgGJJayY6zmogSHQefxqp9E4WRvLx4GC7QkFHz8pBWRs2dG2ENaxqpUKkCLgmKL5gBsKDNPxzksPN4j6hV4rFdcHgbh85RtBpPwZTBRh4cct3oN7Q3e8gimDBp8fGkcnHYtMheJkz2xoCjh7z5ejDBfUs6c2o4YvKX4a7X2uPc4C62fyp2mv9iKJ8eXH82yYWteVcZdrgDhu7aguAiXEnK1YJp3zpnnQqnbxgpW9kfum6HrynXWJWuhfRDywDvdXn7TM9rPf3eN7x8PDjCjSLzpg6ZTepnswqeczG8ZuiF7imw47RzGWaB5ai26s7MGU5U3cXqwi3UjbDdcBkELaVCYN2wLcFGbm5HbxbTmtiJnxQBxNPNHFKyVLXpgp1iPYNMsKWkjv3rVt5brsbvsQY?cid=609ae5ff4e9e9249da794793" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cozy fleece jacket" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cozy fleece jacket</a>, and this teddy-like piece is basically that coat in chair form. Though you can choose from a vast range of fabrics for the Perry chair, the New Zealand shearling is a top choice $2200, Maiden Home. <a href="https://maidenhome.com/collections/the-perry?color=Sandstone&size=One%20size&finish=Driftwood&currentFabric=Shearling&currentType=chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Here's the piece my household calls the croissant sofa. The <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/surround-yourself-in-the-comfort-of-boucle-fabric?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bouclé" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bouclé</a> is so nice and nubbly that it just begs you to sink in. $2999, Kardiel. <a href="https://www.kardiel.com/alexis-89-fabric-sofa-blanc-boucle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • These pastel-colored candles, which are inspired by imaginary objects from “the altars of ancient mythology,” remind me of jello molds—the edible format of bulbous decor. $59, Trouva. <a href="https://www.trouva.com/products/octaevo-lilac-sculptural-templo-candle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Workaday Handmade ceramics always highlight a playfulness and this planter is no exception. The chubby legs and bright color are a perfect pairing for any plant. $250, Garmentory. <a href="https://www.garmentory.com/sale/workaday-handmade/decor-planters/752400-small-milking-planter?ref=sidebar" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • While this chair from Ligne Roset has a rigid structure at its core, the plush, interwoven cushions make it an instant puffy wonder. $1311, Ligne Roset. <a href="https://www.ligne-roset.com/us/modele/outdoor/armchairs/serpentine/1933/custom?produit_id=3391" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <a href="https://www.enyleeparker.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eny Lee Parker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Eny Lee Parker</a> is another designer who has a knack for making ceramic pieces look squishable. Her daisy sconce would be an excellent companion with a puffy chair. $1800, Eny Lee Parker. <a href="https://www.enyleeparker.com/puffy-daisy-sconce-details" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
In support of plump, fluffy, puffy furniture

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

