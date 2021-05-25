House Call: All the Cool Airbnbs I Want to Book

Zoë Sessums
  • This is a wild opportunity: Tomorrow (May 26) bookings will open on Airbnb for one- or two-night stays at the Charles H. Tuttle mansion—an 1899 brownstone in Manhattan’s Hamilton Heights—priced at $20. The sprawling 6,000-square-foot home has formal living and dining rooms, a chef’s kitchen, and a grand foyer, plus a variety of old and new touches from stained glass to modern bathrooms. $20, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/49859154" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Bask in that Arizona sun at the Poet's Studio, which includes a working studio, a 1940s mud-adobe home, and a plunge pool. If this doesn’t win your heart, go check out the interior details like an amazing tiled bathroom, a perfect red chaise, and a beehive fireplace. $85, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/71773" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Here’s a great option if (a) you don’t want to be near kids or animals, (b) you like the idea of camping but you want some luxuries, and (c) you’re after some lush North Carolina scenery. $231, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/45674568" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I love modern <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/seashell-decor-for-the-modern-age?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:seashell decor," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">seashell decor,</a> and this is the architectural equivalent. When I read the description as “part Willy Wonka, part <em>Big Lebowski,</em>” I was sold. There are almost no straight lines or corners in sight at this Austin wonder. $772, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/28254684?source_impression_id=p3_1621967581_veTb1LF%2FITtLI%2BHr&guests=1&adults=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This UFO-esque house was designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen. It was one of 85 prefab homes that were built in the late 1960s and early 1970s, so to stay at this one in Joshua Tree is a rare treat. It's definitely a serious way to do glamping. $291, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/33518282" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I never knew I'd want to stay in an old 1950s dairy barn/silo, but this private room in Virginia called to me. The rental space includes a living room and bathroom on the third floor and a bedroom and private deck at the very top of the silo—truly 360-degree views. $195, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/24079255" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • As minimalist and modern as this interior appears, the exterior and structure look like a <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/3avXPnZWwc7Bnu5tYY9gWeGmiVtn4xiZ9p5pY8T6NzkM7tXE4jjpA9SMxUEMz1GiTrevGt3xALFgmBBVJyACwUPpq2GqabzYRKVtNmcabKLiv9MKKDdXVLgnGNcwnxy9rRocnQNDM2oeMt6Qx4YFdgYFDsJrgn5fYPoddDFu4vA8oS6gq6PfBNvEKwbsoArYXQMkMwS7vPs8X41KdvdF8EZuPsRHEck4YrcwrPwv9zUeQ3?cid=60ad43bcc9eb02da83cdb733" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:giant potato" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">giant potato</a>. Wouldn't that make for a great post-pandemic story? “Oh yeah, I just stayed in a giant potato in Idaho!” $201, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/32011367" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This rental in Rhinebeck, New York, is like a cozy cabin mixed with a geometric masterpiece. Not only that, but it features ecologically friendly heating, cooling, and electricity—an off-grid oasis. $450, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/21409981" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Here's a final extravagant option that might be worth gathering all your nearest and dearest in the desert. The mirrored, 22-story horizontal skyscraper looks as if it is disappearing into the land. Plus, it includes a 100-foot indoor swimming pool. $2728, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/45054521" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Enchanting & Historic Hamilton Heights Brownstone

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

