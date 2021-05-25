House Call: All the Cool Airbnbs I Want to Book
Enchanting & Historic Hamilton Heights BrownstoneThis is a wild opportunity: Tomorrow (May 26) bookings will open on Airbnb for one- or two-night stays at the Charles H. Tuttle mansion—an 1899 brownstone in Manhattan’s Hamilton Heights—priced at $20. The sprawling 6,000-square-foot home has formal living and dining rooms, a chef’s kitchen, and a grand foyer, plus a variety of old and new touches from stained glass to modern bathrooms. $20, Airbnb. Get it now!
Vacation, we’ve missed you
