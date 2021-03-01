House Call: Cue the Waterworks and Welcome to March

Zoë Sessums
  • Isn’t this fountain exquisite? Lily Clark's handmade stoneware fountains are the things dreams are made of. $295, Lily Clark. <a href="https://lily-clark.com/Comb-Fountain" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I like getting into the habit of having a pitcher of water on my dining table during meals. Use them for function and fashion! These ceramic pitchers (take your pick of small, large, and tall) are handmade in New Delhi and inspired by the geometric forms of Bauhaus classics. $40, Bloomist. <a href="https://bloomist.com/products/off-white-novah-pitcher?variant=29514111877238&ar_clx=yes&ar_campaign=11280075823&ar_ad=470766838723&ar_adgroup=117480606384&ar_channel=google&gclid=Cj0KCQiAvvKBBhCXARIsACTePW9HdDphSCY3tXezuyV8Bpf7RrdnZEmp_5Wupd_Wt5S8bXF_ngRhBQwaAjDfEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I feel like I NEED to give these glasses to all the Pisces in my life. Which little floating friend—fish, duck, turtle, or hedgehog—would you choose? $20, Coming Soon. <a href="https://comingsoonnewyork.com/products/animal-farm-tumbler?_pos=13&_sid=fb87da7ec&_ss=r" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I love the drama of this handle! A watering can like this will help you take care of your plants or, at the very least, serve as a fabulous piece of decoration. $108, Food52. <a href="https://food52.com/shop/products/5657-copper-watering-can" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The color palette of this inflatable pool—in all its terra-cotta, ochre, and desert pink glory—is worth the wait for summer weather. And if you live somewhere that’s always/already warm, even better. $115, Mylle. <a href="https://mylleshop.com/products/shapes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • A worthy life investment is a set of good glassware. The thin ripples in these Danish glasses (they come in a set of four) have such a nice quality and are useful at any time of day. $55, Finnish Design Shop. <a href="https://www.finnishdesignshop.com/tableware-drinkware-tumblers-ripple-glasses-pcs-clear-p-17434.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • It’s hard to beat the color combos and fun design of a Hay vessel. From the George Sowden bottle series, these stainless steel beauties are suitable for hot and cold beverages, and come in two different sizes and five different color options. $35, HAY. <a href="https://us.hay.com/find-your-spectrum---yellow/sowden-bottle/100129807.html?lang=en_US&utm_source=affiliate&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=Pepperjam&publisherId=21181&clickId=3493538019" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I can’t stop thinking about this arched headboard made from <a href="https://www.domino.com/content/curved-headboard-diy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pool noodles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pool noodles</a>, which brings me to think that there’s probably more out there in the world of noodle DIYs. $12, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Coast-Athletic-CA8700-Famous-Noodles/dp/B011CYXMG6/ref=sr_1_9?dchild=1&keywords=pool+noodle&qid=1614620673&sr=8-9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I feel like there used to be only one filtering water pitcher on the market and these days there are so many choices. The Hydros carafe doesn’t take up too much space, gets you drinking clean water, and comes in a few color options. $24, Hydros. <a href="https://hydroslife.com/products/40oz-carafe?variant=30577913004167" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • It’s easy to see how I ending up Googling: “Are <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/C8EegXATZVgVkWbY9aESV1eroZZpcDm4PFUPComWCgX8RMk4pF4Z3XzaXUnhWC7Q4g5feZMWAsNTtRv6jZRPwvNLmyVuc8ZKEPYohbPnZC7phky8?cid=603d2b49f42a8da316e5c919" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:waterbeds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">waterbeds</a> still a thing?” Turns out they are, but they don’t quite look the way you may remember from the ’80s and ’90s. Maybe this is your answer to great sleep. $460, Wayfair. <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/bed-bath/pdp/strobel-mattress-9-double-wall-leak-proof-patented-hydro-support-1700dw-mattress-waterbed-tx1134.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Zoë’s newsletter comes to a web page near you, and the theme of the day is damp

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

