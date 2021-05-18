House Call: Finding the Light of Your Life

Zoë Sessums
  • This schoolhouse-style shade, which comes with a few color options for the hand-painted stripe, would be an excellent replacement for any room. $60, Rejuvenation. <a href="https://www.rejuvenation.com/catalog/collections/10-classic-opal-schoolhouse-shade/products/5c897592793a1b7d45bd655a?cm_ven=PLA&cm_cat=Google&cm_pla=default&cm_ite=B0469&gclid=CjwKCAjwy42FBhB2EiwAJY0yQtHrXTncWlahS4wwmGcCPb4IfDiniV98JeU-b6sDwufI2m3rpOd4KxoCbkwQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This pink steel shade seems as if it could add an excellent bit of character to a room. It has a midcentury modern edge but all without all the risky vintage wiring. $184, Lamps Plus. <a href="https://www.lampsplus.com/products/mitzi-avery-11-inch-wide-aged-brass-ceiling-light-w-pink-shade__47a08.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This short-armed sconce has a lot of personality. The tricky part here is deciding which color—black, brass, white, or persimmon? $199, Schoolhouse. <a href="https://www.schoolhouse.com/collections/wall-sconce-fixtures/products/isaac-sconce-short-arm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $1680, Trueing. <a href="https://www.trueing.co/cerine/sconce" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I'm a big fan of terra-cotta and was pleasantly surprised to find it used for this flush-mount light. Wth delicate pleats made to resemble a fabric shade, fixture is a definite win. Plus, you can buy a large or small version—each with their own distinct details. $149, Crate & Barrel. <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/roja-terracotta-small-flushmount-light/s123690" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <a href="https://www.huldraofnorway.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Huldra of Norway" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Huldra of Norway</a> takes its name from a seductive long-haired forest spirit that lives in the mountains. So with that fact alone, it seems worth it to adorn your wall with this sconce decked out in pink ombré fringe. $595, Coming Soon. <a href="https://comingsoonnewyork.com/products/fringe-wall-sconce-1?_pos=1&_sid=87af842a5&_ss=r" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I appreciate the warm, golden glow that comes from the inside of this light shade—a great subtle option. $124, Build.com. <a href="https://www.build.com/product/summary/1391348?uid=3276981&jmtest=gg-gbav2_3276981&inv=1&&source=gg-gba-pla_3276981!c1710656102!a66344669749!dc!ng&gclid=CjwKCAjwy42FBhB2EiwAJY0yQsa6A_b-D8xMBylBeUVle4aGS-TEFioiH7IS1qlssrft2KG8WhVGGBoCvXsQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $179, West Elm. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/olivia-sconce-w4002/?pkey=csconces" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $680, Coming Soon. <a href="https://comingsoonnewyork.com/products/lamps?_pos=1&_sid=8abaa7b00&_ss=r" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $108, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/497434260/modern-wall-sconce-mint-green-sconce?ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=sconce&ref=sc_gallery-2-5&plkey=43738af16a6947bca8a5e75521e1fad28ee0b727%3A497434260&frs=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Or just the perfect fixture for your living space

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

