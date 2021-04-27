House Call: Gifts to Obsess Over

Zoë Sessums
  • A very fun, colorful tea towel is also known as a party towel. This set is made in collaboration with Meena Harris, and since it’s a limited edition, you should buy it ASAP. $40, Great Jones. <a href="https://greatjonesgoods.com/products/party-towel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • These fruit trees grew all around my maternal grandmother’s house and she’d make the most delicious marmalade out of the tiny, incredibly tart citrus. My mom and I feel very emotional about calamondins, so this is particularly A+++ gift for me. $65, Food52. <a href="https://food52.com/shop/products/8198-via-citrus-calamondin-orange-tree" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • We could all use a little more Zen in our lives. Bolster a newfound interest in meditation or improve a seasoned pro’s setup. $145, Walden. <a href="https://walden.us/products/forest-meditation-cushion" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • How about sending your mother a bit of Mother Earth art. Not only is this print lovely, powerful, and created in collaboration with <a href="https://www.instagram.com/evemeetswest/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Evelynn Escobar-Thomas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Evelynn Escobar-Thomas</a>, but Wilde House Paper is donating 100% of the profits to <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/hike-clerb-is-creating-space-for-bipoc-healing-in-nature?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hike Clerb" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hike Clerb</a>. $38, Wilde House Paper. <a href="https://wildehousepaper.com/collections/shop-new/products/earth-art-print" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Don't these soft Italian suede flats (embroidered with “This is a Mom’s World”) seem like something to be considered a fabulous house shoe? <a href="https://www.the-outrage.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Outrage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Outrage</a> and Ma’am Shoes partnered to create a limited-edition Mother’s Day collection in support of moms during the COVID-19 pandemic, so a portion of all proceeds will be donated to support <a href="https://usow.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:United State of Women" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">United State of Women</a>. $245, Ma'am Shoes. <a href="https://maamshoes.com/collections/shop-all/products/cj-tangerine" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I received so many crafty kits as a kid, and always loved and used them. This is the adult upgrade to making pipe-cleaner creatures and a perfect gift for someone who likes to get creative. Bonus if they have a lot of plants to house. $59, Sculpd. <a href="https://www.sculpdit.com/products/sculpd" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • For those jokesters out there, here’s your chance to give a literal offering hand. From the Reality series by Harry Allen, these hand-cast hands are a humorous and handy (had to) catchall. $75, 2Modern. <a href="https://www.2modern.com/products/offer-hand-hook" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • For decoration or utility, these incredible fans are handwoven in Ghana with ethically sourced straws. Picture the recipient sitting on a picnic blanket, fanning themself with splendor. $35, Goodee. <a href="https://www.goodeeworld.com/collections/mothers-day-gifts/products/bolga-fan-pink-orange-aqua" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

