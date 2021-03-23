House Call: Let’s Amplify AAPI Voices in Design

Zoë Sessums
  • The Sill, founded by Eliza Blank, is a one-stop shop for all your real (or faux) plant needs. One new arrival, the Calathea Dottie, is a colorful little plant to add to your collection. $36, The Sill. <a href="https://www.thesill.com/products/calathea-dottie?variant=33066848256105" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/sustainable-furniture-brand-sabai-launches-buyback-program?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sabai" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sabai</a>, cofounded by Phantila Phataraprasit, has an amazing “Repair Don't Replace Program” that helps you restore your furniture and extend its life. Mix and match some fun colors to give your old sofa a revival. $40, Sabai Design. <a href="https://sabai.design/collections/repair-dont-replace/products/back-pillows?variant=37669673730208" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The beloved recycled-plastic <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/this-mini-cutting-board-is-bringing-joy-back-to-my-food-prep?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Material cutting board" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Material cutting board</a> isn’t just for dazzling cheese spreads. If you buy the To Pó-Po With Love (pale pink/tan) or Reimagine Justice (hunter green) options, 50% of profits will go to <a href="https://www.heartofdinner.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Heart of Dinner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Heart of Dinner</a> and <a href="https://www.drivechangenyc.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Drive Change" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Drive Change</a>. $35, Material Kitchen. <a href="https://materialkitchen.com/products/the-reboard" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Leave it to Poketo, founded by Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung, to brighten our lives—particularly with these enamel dishes. Designed by Bornn, each piece is handmade in Turkey using 15th-century manufacturing techniques. With mugs, trays, cups, and bowls, you can outfit your entire dishware collection. $20, Poketo. <a href="https://www.poketo.com/collections/new/products/colorblock-bowl-blue?variant=37675067900068" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • It's worth digging into the <a href="https://pearlriver.com/pages/about-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:incredible history" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">incredible history</a> of Pearl River Mart, a beloved New York institution, for the stories from founders Ming Yi and Ching Yeh Chen—there's everything from chasing shoplifters to designing the store windows into the wee hours of the night. Pearl River is also a source for the perfect object from clothing to decor to art. $11, Pearl River Mart. <a href="https://pearlriver.com/collections/ceramicware-tokusa/products/15180" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • It's impossible not to want everything that Virginia Sin, the woman behind Sin, creates. This lovely candlestick-for-two makes me feel excited for setting the table and getting some ambience going. $58, Sin. <a href="https://virginiasin.com/collections/best-sellers/products/duo-candlestick-speckled?variant=27925888532585" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Ceramics brand Franca, founded by Sierra Yip-Bannicq and Jazmin de la Guardia, is a perfect place to source fun vases and planters for yourself and a stunning bowl for your dog. $48, Franca. <a href="https://www.francanyc.com/shop/finca-planters-ymejs-m4ytp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I accidentally typed “Envy” instead of “Eny” because I want everything that comes from the mind of <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/meet-the-young-designer-taking-hand-hewn-ceramics-to-queens?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eny Lee Parker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Eny Lee Parker</a>. From furry chairs to curvy stools to blobby sconces, the shapes and materials are always a delight. $1500, Eny Lee Parker. <a href="https://www.enyleeparker.com/blob-sconce-details" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Wing On Wo & Co. is the oldest store in New York City’s Chinatown, and it's full of amazing porcelain wares. The store also houses the <a href="https://www.wingonwoand.co/aboutwowproject" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:W.O.W Project" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">W.O.W Project</a>, a community-based initiative that reinvents, preserves, and encourages Chinatown’s creative culture and history through arts, culture, and activism. So, learn more about W.O.W and then buy something like these beautiful hand-painted wine cups. $5, Wing on Wo & Co.. <a href="https://www.wingonwoand.co/shop/hand-painted-wine-cups" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If you love furnishings composed of geometric shapes and interesting materials, get to know Ladies and Gentlemen design studio, founded by Jean Lee and Dylan Davis. This pendant reminds me of a funky earring with its stacked beads in copper, brass, blackened oak, maple, and clear acrylic. $630, Ladies and Gentlemen Studio. <a href="https://ladiesandgentlemenstudio.com/maru" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • For any of you <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/sandy-liangs-new-store-new-york?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sandy Liang" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sandy Liang</a> lovers, display your love a little louder with some handy, hydration-ready swag. $34, Sandy Liang. <a href="https://www.sandyliang.info/collections/jewelry/products/water-bottle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Carry a sweet design object around in your pocket by way of Chen & Kai's Nugget Keychain, which the duo (Chen Chen and Kai Williams) started creating in 2013 from off-cut materials dipped in epoxy resin. Each keychain treasure is one of a kind. $28, Coming Soon. <a href="https://comingsoonnewyork.com/products/nugget-keychain" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Asian American and Pacific Islander makers to know and follow

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

