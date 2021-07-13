House Call: Let’s Repot Our Plants

Associated Press

Facing rising fears of summer violence, President Joe Biden is embarking on a political high-wire act, trying to balance his strong backing for law enforcement with the police reform movement championed by many of his supporters. Biden met at the White House with urban leaders — including Eric Adams, the heavy favorite to be the next mayor of New York City — about increased shootings, as Democrats warily watch a surge across the nation. “We know when we utilize trusted community members and encourage more community policing, we can intervene before the violence erupts,” the president said.