House Call: How I’m Celebrating Strawberry Season

Zoë Sessums
  • This textured, painted vase looks like the perfect summer tablescape vessel. Fill it with daisies or a bouquet of rhubarb and really set the mood. $26, Bando. <a href="https://www.bando.com/products/strawberry-field-vase" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I find the standard Baggu tote to be the ultimate summer bag. It’s perfect for going to the beach. It’s perfect for going to the farmers market or grocery store. It’s perfect when it gets covered in sand or you drip ice cream on it. This strawberry print gives it the extra dose of perfection. $12, Baggu. <a href="https://baggu.com/products/standard-baggu-strawberry?_pos=1&_sid=2dcd4831d&_ss=r" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This whole Marimekko summer collection is stunning and I’m particularly drawn to the Mansikkavuoret pattern (strawberry mountains). The large laminated birch plywood tray is lightweight and cheerful, making it an excellent option for dinner parties and picnics. $90, Marimekko. <a href="https://www.marimekko.com/us_en/mansikkavuoret-plywood-tray-46cm-pink-red-070789-330" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Society6 has dozens of wonderful strawberry print options. I'm a fan of this groovy print by <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/5dDTGqLnfUJEPiUKRjCQr78usF9AFQGet1NsPKBwNzxV5j7TSQXaryC7qLvgZqCsKPPu14GEePaarPpwSXuUnEfFs?cid=60bf8cfe1f6f2b13e66555e2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Laura Illustrates." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Laura Illustrates.</a> $120, Society6. <a href="https://society6.com/product/orange-strawberries_comforter?sku=s6-16592580p57a200v700a288v979" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • These sweet pillowcases by <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/7GJfPKhaUXJBpMRcfGouiu1nWuwpNrRrAjFKTRCZpLorobVBvzReLFnkVdPywHJezeSYyxJjQAf2eF?cid=60bf8d40ef52781f1d75ed85" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sary and Saff" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sary and Saff</a> make the case for setting up your summer bed. $50, Society6. <a href="https://society6.com/product/strawberry-pattern558677_sham?sku=s6-7257296p61a207v724a287v978" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Brins jams and preserves taste as good as they look. This particular jar of strawberry lemongrass spread features artwork made in collaboration with The Met. The <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/4R1mmfmYGvc6Cjt8z6oDdLyGdBUPUBAExRSUygny4QjyDBW43HeJ3Mi2NQZUkz4fgkZbXTWPvyZKZnx5XrRYgPCmozV3aiWqbYSy?cid=60bf8d7c68a3ebc6274f72f7" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Unicorn Garden" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Unicorn Garden</a> variety is also a worthy strawberry flavor from the same collection. $10, Brins. <a href="https://brinsjam.com/products/strawberry-landscape" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Act fast to nab these precious vintage candle holders. I also recommend scouring Etsy and eBay for “vintage + strawberry” for a lot of treats. $26, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/1006035830/vintage-handmade-strawberry-candle?ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=vintage&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=strawberry&ref=sr_gallery-1-20&organic_search_click=1&cns=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This cute pillow is a must for an outdoor patio situation. Plus, the brand has so many strawberry (“strawbaby,” perhaps) winners if you have a <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/K3zshu2hrTbP66CZ5q1g16rebWwoJVhvTPthXPfTj7ST71ficd2bumiLt92g44L6aMYgRvu1Vs39mPRWZ5ovZ7iWPT9zRnh2LWUjjR7mUB1SAYRrrssnSxrqdJ4sdC1M3YP?cid=60bf986236bdfb5fd3d16c9d" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baby" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">baby</a> <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/4jjCSCMwBpFYWQibqTsrYYynYgiGCFuAVtFRVhVLpra9FV3ScM9kcypCwqbmXqsLyrSSf6qWBHxHRinvz2Q5tUneoUPVUJMtzuvb29nph86WG2Z7t7D?cid=60bf986236bdfb5fd3d16c9d" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shower" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shower</a> to go to this season. $69, Maisonette. <a href="https://www.maisonette.com/product/indoor-outdoor-decorative-pillow-strawberry-patch-red" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Here's another item from the Marimekko collection, because those strawberry mountains are just so good. This printed cotton fabric would make for an ideal tablecloth. $53, Marimekko. <a href="https://www.marimekko.com/us_en/mansikkavuoret-cotton-fabric-l-red-red-white-050614-330" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
1 / 9

Strawberry Field Vase

This textured, painted vase looks like the perfect summer tablescape vessel. Fill it with daisies or a bouquet of rhubarb and really set the mood. $26, Bando. Get it now!

Cherishing the summer berries year-round

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories