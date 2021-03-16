House Call: Here’s How I’m Sleeping

Zoë Sessums
  • I love camping, so there’s a real appeal in getting that starry night sky anytime, anywhere. I bet this galaxy projector would make for a nice unwinding ambience in your bedroom too. $35, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/914822300/night-light-projector-galaxy-projector?gpla=1&gao=1&&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=shopping_us_a-home_and_living-lighting-night_lights&utm_custom1=_k_Cj0KCQjwi7yCBhDJARIsAMWFScM25pb02nc7XeIh587mzjUkxrP8iAx9cnktDGfT7An9pu0F6AkIQRUaAhpnEALw_wcB_k_&utm_content=go_1843970809_70433280660_346398136075_pla-496159658632_c__914822300_359824920&utm_custom2=1843970809&gclid=Cj0KCQjwi7yCBhDJARIsAMWFScM25pb02nc7XeIh587mzjUkxrP8iAx9cnktDGfT7An9pu0F6AkIQRUaAhpnEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I haven’t tried these—yet—but I do like the marketing and find melatonin to be helpful in getting solid sleep every once in a while. $40, Not Pot. <a href="https://notpot.com/products/vegan-cbd-gummies/sleep" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Dress like the bed, become one with the bed. That’s my new philosophy after seeing this lovely linen shirt and shorts. $80, Bed Threads. <a href="https://bedthreads.com/products/100-french-flax-linen-t-shirt-in-pinstripe?variant=32883216121941" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • How about a little spritz of calming scent to get you into a restful place? This mist has lavender, chamomile, and valerian to soothe your mind. $20, Saje. <a href="https://www.saje.com/product/sleep-well-403801.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I just got this and set it up on my bedside table—the delicate plume of humidity really lulls me to sleep. This is ideal for winter or any dry climate. $39, Hey Dewy. <a href="https://heydewy.com/products/hey-dewy-portable-facial-humidifier" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I haven’t put up curtains in my bedroom yet, so I often wake up with an extremely hot beam of light in my eye. A silk eye mask would be great in the meantime. Plus, the colors are great. $14, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/603397715/100-pure-mulberry-silk-eye-sleep-mask?gpla=1&gao=1&&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=shopping_us_e-clothing-womens_clothing-pajamas_and_robes-sleep_masks_and_blindfolds-other&utm_custom1=_k_Cj0KCQjwrsGCBhD1ARIsALILBYq8orG5o741iiB56P7Tar-TRjvpDocomiNPpYMNmRoeu4FI6tP5excaAgDyEALw_wcB_k_&utm_content=go_11756615682_112903123414_483647361542_pla-320946360376_c__603397715_142799609&utm_custom2=11756615682&gclid=Cj0KCQjwrsGCBhD1ARIsALILBYq8orG5o741iiB56P7Tar-TRjvpDocomiNPpYMNmRoeu4FI6tP5excaAgDyEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • First and foremost, cashmere makes me think of that <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Red_Dot" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:episode of Seinfeld" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">episode of <em>Seinfeld</em></a><em>….</em> Think of how luxurious you’ll feel with <em>cashmere</em> thrown across your bed! $140, Quince. <a href="https://www.onequince.com/home/cashmere-throw-cable-knit?color=heather-grey&tracker=collection_mongolian+cashmere+accessories__desktop__4_4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I went through a phase of morning and night “tincture time.” I don’t know if it was the daily practice or the nourishing and delicious botanicals, but I found it all made me feel better—especially with the Calm drops. $40, Tomen. <a href="https://tomen.com/collections/calm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Putting the Z in zzz’s

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

