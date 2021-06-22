House Call: Here’s My Summer Reading List

Zoë Sessums
  • A perfect book for celebrating Pride Month, <em>Queer X Design</em> is an illustrated history, beginning with pre-liberation and spanning through to the new millennium, which covers the iconic designs, symbols, and graphic art representing more than five decades of LGBTQ pride and activism. $25, Bookshop.org. <a href="https://bookshop.org/books/queer-x-design-50-years-of-signs-symbols-banners-logos-and-graphic-art-of-lgbtq/9780762467853" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This amazing collection is compiled by <a href="https://mamiwatasurf.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mami Wata" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mami Wata</a>, a surf company in Cape Town, South Africa, and includes thought pieces, poems, photos, illustrations, ephemera, recipes, and more—all centered on the power of African surf. $40, Bookshop.org. <a href="https://bookshop.org/books/afrosurf/9781984860408?aid=12381&listref=a-coffee-table-curated-by-blackness" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The beaming smile on the cover of this book is worth the purchase alone. <em>Chinatown Pretty</em> is full of heartwarming stories and incredible portraits of seniors across six different Chinatown neighborhoods across North America. The nuggets of wisdom in this book are both humorous and deeply inspiring. $25, Bookshop.org. <a href="https://bookshop.org/books/chinatown-pretty-fashion-and-wisdom-from-chinatown-s-most-stylish-seniors/9781452175805" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Here's a wonderful book for anyone who wants to know more about color and how we see the world around us. <em>Color Scheme</em> is full of 40 color palettes and accompanying essays that dig into overlooked concepts found in art history and pop culture. Pre-order the book now and get it September 21. $25, Bookshop.org. <a href="https://bookshop.org/books/color-scheme-an-irreverent-history-of-art-and-pop-culture-in-color-palettes/9781616899929" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Everything Adam J. Kurtz creates is pure gold, and his latest book (sorry, this is a pre-order, so you have to be patient) is no exception. After the past year, the relatable guide to figuring out where you’re headed and how to feel okay seems like a book for everyone. $16, Bookshop.org. <a href="https://bookshop.org/books/you-are-here-for-now-a-guide-to-finding-your-way/9780593192184" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • An obvious choice for anyone who loves a peek into a creative's space, this book will bring you into the homes and studios of 20 women. From painters to writers to chefs, there are amazing stories and equally amazing interiors. $45, Bookshop.org. <a href="https://bookshop.org/books/a-room-of-her-own-inside-the-homes-and-lives-of-creative-women/9781760761745" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If you've ever thought hard about why a switch or knob is intuitively useful, this is a book for you. <em>The Design of Everyday Things</em> gets into how and why some products are easy to use while others are deeply frustrating. A great primer on human-centered design. $19, Bookshop.org. <a href="https://bookshop.org/books/the-design-of-everyday-things-9780465050659/9780465050659" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Another book on color, but this time with an emphasis on nature, <em>Werner's Nomenclature of Colours</em> was first published in 1814 and it's clear why it's still relevant. The since-expanded book is an organized guide to color (110 classified hues) in the natural world with lavish, informative swatches that will surely inspire. $40, Bookshop.org. <a href="https://bookshop.org/books/nature-s-palette-a-color-reference-system-from-the-natural-world/9780691217048" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Let’s get literary

