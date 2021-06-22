House Call: Here’s My Summer Reading List

Reuters Videos

Conservationists are racing to protect Bucharest's wildlifeSwathes of wetland and forest on the outskirts of Romania's capitalare home to turtles, snakes, otters, muskratsand birds including herons, grebes, terns, kestrels and cormorants(SOUNDBITE) (Romanian) 61-YEAR-OLD SECURITY CONSULTANT, REZA ZARE, SAYING:"I can't name the species but what I see outside of my house is better than television, hundreds of birds I haven't seen anywhere, in pictures, in books, on TV."Environmentalists have started cataloguing animals and plantswhich they hope will help create a nation-wide network of urban wildlife areasthat can safeguard biodiversity and help combat climate change(SOUNDBITE) (Romanian) EXECUTIVE MANAGER OF VACARESTI NATURAL PARC ASSOCIATION, DAN BARBULESCU, SAYING:"Being charismatic species, these animals help educate the community, becoming ambassadors of a different type of a city, or a different type of neighborhood."