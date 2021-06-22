House Call: Here’s My Summer Reading List
Queer X Design: 50 Years of Signs, Symbols, Banners, Logos, and Graphic Art of LGBTQA perfect book for celebrating Pride Month, Queer X Design is an illustrated history, beginning with pre-liberation and spanning through to the new millennium, which covers the iconic designs, symbols, and graphic art representing more than five decades of LGBTQ pride and activism. $25, Bookshop.org. Get it now!
Let’s get literary
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest