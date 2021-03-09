House Call: It’s Time for That Outdoor Oasis

Zoë Sessums
  • Now don’t you want to lounge outside all day in this? Made of environmentally friendly vines, this wicker chair is ideal for basking in the sun. $85, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/973892101/patio-furniture-rattan-furniture-wicker?ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=patio+furniture&ref=sr_gallery-1-5&organic_search_click=1&pro=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If I could go back in time, I would get a stack of these colorful outdoor cushions and have them stationed near my front door for spontaneous stoop hangs. If you have an outdoor chair that could use a little more comfort,these are perfect for that too. $30, Cost Plus World Market. <a href="https://www.worldmarket.com/product/gusseted+outdoor+chair+cushion.do?sortby=ourPicks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Maybe you don’t want to just sit! Get yourself a lawn game like petanque (boules or bocce) and remember what it was like to have fun. $30, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kikkerland-Boules-Large-Action-Game/dp/B00UBXVJ5Q/ref=asc_df_B00UBXVJ5Q/?tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=312111821481&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=13201109701122320022&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9002843&hvtargid=pla-575044192272&psc=1&tag=&ref=&adgrpid=62425944392&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvadid=312111821481&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=13201109701122320022&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9002843&hvtargid=pla-575044192272" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Not only do these floor cushions look beautiful, but they're made of ultradurable cotton duck canvas and nylon, so you can use them for any and all outdoor enjoyment. The brand, Peace Cabin, uses natural, biodegradable materials, and the products are designed and produced in Pennsylvania. $165, Urban Outfitters. <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/peace-cabin-ennis-cushion?category=patio-furniture&color=031&type=REGULAR&size=ONE%20SIZE&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Brighten up a picnic or outdoor dining table with these placemats, which are handcrafted in the Andes by Colombian artisans. $100, Goodee. <a href="https://www.goodeeworld.com/collections/outdoor/products/jipi-plate-mat-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Give your stoop, fire escape, or backyard some extra ambiance with these sleek lanterns—just add a tealight or a LED candle. Easy for hanging, these lanterns come in a small, medium, or large size. $15, Cost Plus World Market. <a href="https://www.worldmarket.com/product/white+frosted+glass+lantern+with+wood+handle.do?sortby=newArrivalsDescend&from=fn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Take your pick of white or sage for this simple little outdoor set. Even better? The pieces are easy to clean. $299, West Elm. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/outdoor-metal-stacking-chairs-sunny-side-table-set-h5303/?pkey=csmall-space-solutions" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I like the idea of letting some ferns or vines interact with this metal table—growing in and out of the wire base. $169, CB2. <a href="https://www.cb2.com/black-wire-side-table/s143886" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Buy one or a dozen of these lovely stacking chairs and you'll be set for that outdoor dinner party that's on the horizon. $69, Article. <a href="https://www.article.com/product/2235/dot-malibu-aqua-dining-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This amazing chubby furniture set is made for kids, but I'd swoop it up in a second. Made of recycled plastic toys, the set is ready for an outdoor adventure. $649, Goodee. <a href="https://www.goodeeworld.com/collections/outdoor/products/charlie-chair-ocean" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Don't you want to spin around on this plush swivel chair? What's even greater is that you get to customize the color and fabric of your chair. $1498, Anthropologie. <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/barwick-indooroutdoor-swivel-chair?category=outdoor-furniture&color=&type=STANDARD" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • One more rattan chair for good measure, this swoopy option by JerGreenwal has a little storage station built in the underside. $139, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/965112307/free-shipping-outdoor-indoor-rattan?ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=patio+furniture&ref=sr_gallery-1-3&organic_search_click=1&frs=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
1 / 12

Rattan/Wicker Chair

Now don’t you want to lounge outside all day in this? Made of environmentally friendly vines, this wicker chair is ideal for basking in the sun. $85, Etsy. Get it now!

Insert The Sound of Music spinning GIF

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories

  • Spotlight on Australia's vexed parliament on International Women's Day

    Australia launched a A$19 million campaign on International Women's Day urging people to "unmute" or speak up when they witness disrespect against women, as its parliament is under scrutiny over sexual assault allegations. Minister for Women Marise Payne said in a statement that Australia had made progress towards gender equality, but that "challenges remain" in the home and workplace. In launching the campaign, Payne, who is also the foreign affairs minister and acting defence minister, and Minister for Families Anne Rushton, were grilled over the government's response to historical rape allegations that have intensified scrutiny of the treatment of women in Australian politics.

  • Who Gets Stimulus Checks — and When? What to Know on COVID-Bill Payments

    As Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-relief bill wends through the final stages of the legislative process, one question is top of mind for many Americans: Can I expect to see another stimulus check? According to the Penn Wharton Budget Model, an estimated 90 percent of American households will be eligible for the new round of payments, the first of which could be sent out within days of President Biden signing the bill. Biden is expected to sign the bill soon after the House takes a final vote on the package on Wednesday. The new payments are the largest of the COVID stimulus checks, at $1,400 per person, including dependents. A couple with two children could receive up to $5,600. Families will also receive the additional money for adult dependents over the age of 17, unlike the two earlier rounds of payments. While individuals earning less than $75,000 of adjusted gross income, heads of households earning less than $112,500, and married couples earning less than $150,000 will be eligible to receive the full amount, the checks phase out more quickly than the first two rounds of stimulus payments. Those earning at least $80,000-a-year, heads of households who earn at least $120,000, and married couples who earn at least $160,000 will all be ineligible for the new payment. Meanwhile, the first round saw 94 percent of families receiving the money, with a cut-off introduced for individuals earning at least $99,000, head of household filers with one child who earned more than $136,500, and married couples without children earning more than $198,000. The second round was limited to single filers without children making less than $87,000 and married couples without children making less than $174,000. Ninety-two percent of families received a payment then. Income will be determined by a taxpayer’s most recent return: those who have filed a 2020 return before the payment is sent will have their eligibility determined by their 2020 adjusted gross income. Otherwise, the income threshold will be based on the 2019 return. However, individuals who have earned more in 2020 than 2019 need not worry about owing money if they receive a payment based on the previous year’s income. For individuals who saw a loss of income in 2020, filing a tax return before the payments go out could mean a bigger check. As with the first two rounds of payments, individuals with bank information on file with the IRS are likely to receive the money first, in the form of a direct deposit. Others may see payment via paper checks or prepaid debit cards in the mail.

  • Student-made explosive device detonates in class, injuring 6 people, Michigan cops say

    The explosion was the result of a “a serious lack of judgment,” according to the school district’s superintendent.

  • Biden has put portraits of Clinton and Bush back on display in the White House after Trump removed them

    Former President Donald Trump took the portraits of Bush and Clinton down from the White House Grand Foyer last year.

  • Only Oprah Could Have Nailed That Bombshell Harry and Meghan Interview

    GettyAny interview conducted with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was going to be juicy, especially at this stage of their royal exodus and in the midst of such a treacherous tabloid maelstrom.But only Oprah Winfrey could have produced what we saw on CBS Sunday night: A generation-defining interview. A global event. Blockbuster television. But, more importantly, actual substance; finally, into the gale of the constantly churning royal rumor mill, the unveiling of actual people and, through them, perseverance and grit. In that regard, consider Winfrey’s interview to be a long-awaited wrecking ball through the palace walls.Yes, paramount to all of this is the fact that it was a “spilling tea” party of epic proportion, delivered to an audience rabid to sip it all up. To wit, early ratings numbers released Monday morning tally a massive 17.1 million viewers on CBS, a broadcast-TV audience size that is frankly never seen anymore. It even managed to beat Caitlyn Jenner’s interview with Diane Sawyer in 2015, which averaged 16.9 million viewers at a time when such numbers weren’t as rare.Call it the power of Oprah. Could you imagine any other broadcaster pulling off this kind of interview?There’s a version where Sunday night’s appearance took place in some puppet-filled bit of sketch comedy or in the backseat of a car tricked out for karaoke, with one of the late-night hosts helping out with image rehab through their usual superficial mania. Or they'd dance out to a chair opposite a daytime TV host and gab innocuously about the need for kindness for 10 minutes, failing to bring the necessary focus to the fortified corruption of the “institution,” as Meghan and Harry kept referring to the royal establishment Sunday night.It’s hard to even imagine one of network TV’s other respected journalists being capable of surfacing the kind of authenticity that people as famous as Meghan and Harry are conditioned, even trained, to shield.The combination of Winfrey’s fame and her immediate intimacy is an unrivaled tool in cases like this. She takes advantage of her status as, essentially, one of the most famous people in the world to ask the questions no other person would be comfortable enough to ask, or at least justified in asking. But because she’s Oprah, with her track record behind her and the certainty that she has your best interest in mind, you have no qualms about answering, no matter how vulnerable the response may make you.Anyone else asking Harry, point blank, if he “blindsided the Queen” would come off as a jackass, for example. Yet Winfrey made it seem like the most natural question in the world—because, for her, it does feel natural that she should get to ask it.Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was a Royal Family Depth ChargeThis is her element, the one she has executed flawlessly for decades. In this realm, she is the queen. Just as it had been for so many years when she hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show, it is a thrill to watch her rule.As Meghan and Harry detonated bombshell after bombshell revelation throughout their sit-down Sunday, social media and friend-and-family group text chains lit up in kind.On the reports that Meghan had made Kate cry over flower girl dresses, Meghan attests, “Actually, the reverse happened,” a mic-drop the thud of which is still echoing around the world.After Harry detailed what his relationship with his father had been like “before he stopped taking my calls,” 17.1 million pairs of thumbs got to diligent work transcribing the quote in all-caps shock onto their timelines and text windows: “BEFORE HE STOPPED TAKING MY CALLS?!?!?!” The future king, as callous and savage as the proverbial ex who once ghosted you.But to focus on the salacious details does a disservice to the depth Winfrey worked so masterfully to uncover. She led a dance, of sorts, with the couple that ensured they gave an interview that mattered, that transcended a war of words played out in tabloids as the palace lobs back their own retaliating accusations.Harry and Meghan’s story is one that had been romanticized beyond the point of reality. And it has since become so shaded by the hideousness of a press weaponized by its rotting connection to the “institution” that any statement from the ex-royals runs the risk of being reduced to clickbait, misconstrued, or bastardized. You could see Winfrey striving to avoid that inevitability, employing what she is singularly the master at using as a TV interviewer: Her empathy.She can get emotional without losing her authority. In fact, the emotion is what gives her the authority.Her interview subjects feel safe sharing their emotions and their truths because of the sense that she is feeling those things alongside you—that she feels for you—and that the catharsis of all that feeling is the priority above whatever ratings or headlines the revelations may help achieve.When Markle revealed that she had suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant with Archie, Winfrey got visibly upset. She took a beat to apologize to Meghan that she had experienced that; again, she felt for her. And it allowed her to go deeper into that conversation, leading to the discussion about what it takes to admit you need help and the shocking revelation that the “institution” would not allow her to receive it.Meghan Markle Spoke Powerfully About Racism. Black Women Heard, and Know, Her Pain.Winfrey extended Markle the kindness of emotion—humanity—and it led to what might be the most consequential revelation since Diana’s famous interview decades ago about the royal family and their antiquated, harmful priorities.Then there’s the Oprah “WHAT!?” of it all.It was spontaneous, the now .GIF’d and meme’d reaction shot of Winfrey recoiling in disbelief when Markle says that at least one member of the royal family had concerns over how dark the couple’s children’s skin would be. The dramatic reflex merely echoed what we were thinking at home, but, as television, it was monumental. One of the most famous Black women in the world reacting with empathy to another of the most famous Black women in the world, a lightning bolt moment that charged the frank conversation about racism that ensued.Fam, do you know what type of tea you have to spill to get this type of reaction from Oprah after all of the interviews she’s done through the decades? #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/P70GiI5jPh— April (@ReignOfApril) March 8, 2021 Winfrey didn’t speed through this part of the conversation, returning to it several times, including when Harry came to join them. A good interviewer doesn’t just clock money quotes and headlines as they navigate a conversation, but opportunities to unlock something new about a person by continuing to prod and poke deeper. More, when you disclose something deeply upsetting, you want the person you’re talking to react appropriately—to do the Oprah “WHAT?!”There was a version of Sunday night’s interview that some skeptics feared, where three famous friends put a megaphone to the couple’s talking points in response to attacks against them. But “she didn’t supply warm bathos or easy platitudes,” as my colleague Tim Teeman wrote in his review of the special. “She interviewed with care and rigor. Every time Meghan or Harry waffled or said something imprecise, she asked them to be precise—especially when it came to identifying the racist or racists within the palace who demeaned Meghan, and who queried how dark Archie’s skin would be when he was born.”It’s that line of questioning that eventually garnered what appeared to be the most candor from Harry and Meghan about their experience, their frustrations with how the family has treated them, and their horror at the system that they had no recourse but to flee from. This could have stopped as a soundbite. It’s now a TV moment that has the potential to spark a cultural shift.Even in their refusal to name specifically the family member who raised the skin color question, they said so much more. (“I think that would be very damaging to them...” I screamed.)High-profile interviews like these are a juggling act of agendas. There’s no questioning that Harry and Meghan had theirs, and they accomplished it as often as they likely irritated their harshest critics, who still find fodder for their attacks on the couple's “privilege” and “ingratitude” in comments made during the interview. And Oprah and CBS had theirs, no doubt. But this was the rare case, I think, where even the teasers for the interview didn’t do justice to the depth and scale of the revelations that ensued.I loved how sharp a reminder the special was that, when she’s serving these interviews, Winfrey rarely misses. It would take too long to chronicle her history of flawlessness in the genre, from Tom Cruise and Whitney Houston, to the Jackson family and, later, Jackson’s accusers.She's a maestro, conducting her own symphony of “hmms,” head tilts, and the slightest of nods until she lulls her subject into delivering unfiltered versions of themselves, whether they go there willingly or with defiance. And the consummate TV pro, she knows when to produce her own climaxes and crescendos. Case in point, the towering delivery of this question: “Were you silent, or were you silenced?”It’s wild to think that Winfrey used to conduct major interviews on the scale of this one several times a year. They came in between countless others that would measure in smaller numbers on the Richter scale but were just as fascinating to watch.There’s such a difference between the tell-all interview, the kind that this one was, and the damage-control efforts that the genre has morphed into in recent years. What I wouldn’t give for the tell-all to become normalized again—and maybe they will be. The power of Oprah.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Meghan Markle says Kate Middleton made her cry the week of her wedding over a flower-girl dress - not the other way around

    During the bombshell CBS interview, Meghan Markle said a rumor she made Kate Middleton cry was the "beginning of a character assassination."

  • Piers Morgan to leave Good Morning Britain following comments about Meghan and Harry interview

    Piers Morgan has decided to leave Good Morning Britain, ITV has said. In a short statement, ITV said it had accepted Piers Morgan's decision to leave Good Morning Britain. The statement said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add." It follows an announcement by TV watchdog Ofcom that they have launched an investigation into comments made by Morgan about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey. The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday during ITV's Good Morning Britain. An Ofcom spokesperson said: "We have launched an investigation into Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules." What did Piers Morgan say? The presenter made dismissive comments about the Duchess of Sussex's comments regarding her mental health during the show. After a clip aired of Meghan discussing her issues with mental health and suicidal thoughts and royal official's knowledge of them, Morgan said during Monday's programme: "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. "I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report." Morgan added she had sparked an "onslaught" against the royal family. Morgan's comments on Monday were criticised by mental health charity Mind. The organisation previously said in a tweet it was "disappointed and concerned" by Morgan's comments, adding: "It's vital that, when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health, they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy." What happened between Piers Morgan and Alex Beresford? During Tuesday's episode of Good Morning Britain, Morgan stormed off set following a discussion about the Duchess with his colleague Alex Beresford. Weather presenter Beresford defended the couple, who have made global headlines following their bombshell interview with Winfrey. He took Morgan to task, saying: "I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off.

  • Social media personality and OnlyFans star Celina Powell got busted in Miami (again)

    OnlyFans star and internet drama queen Celina Powell faked being pregnant by Offset and got caught. Powell accused Snoop Dogg of cheating, only to get called out again when the rap legend showed it to be part of one of his many television shows, “Clout Chasers.”

  • Biden Prepares to Strip College Students of Due-Process Rights

    It’s always worth reminding people that if President Joe Biden were compelled to live by the standards he intends to institute for college students accused of sexual misconduct, he would be presumed guilty of rape, denied any legitimate opportunity to refute Tara Reade’s charges, and tossed from office in disgrace. The New York Times reports today that Biden’s Kafkaesque “White House Gender Policy Council” is “beginning his promised effort to dismantle Trump-era rules on sexual misconduct that afforded greater protections to students accused of assault.” The subhead informs us that, “The Biden administration will examine regulations by Betsy DeVos that gave the force of law to rules that granted more due-process rights to students accused of sexual assault.” The most disingenuous word here — though the piece is brimming with them — is “more.” History did not begin in 2015, and former education secretary Betsy DeVos did not invent more due-process rights in Title IX; she simply reinstated time-honored fundamental due-process rights that have guided justice systems in the liberal world for hundreds of years. The Constitution says — twice — that no citizen shall be arbitrarily “deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.” No means no. It was only in 2011 that the Obama administration instituted fewer due-process rights through the force of law, denying the accused the ability to question accusers, the right to review the allegations and evidence presented by their accuser, the right to present exculpatory evidence, and the right to call witnesses. Basically, the right to mount a defense. It was the Obama administration that asked schools to institute a system that empowered a single investigator, often without any training and susceptible to the vagaries of societal and political pressures, to pass unilateral judgment on these cases. Also, under the Obama administration rules, colleges were allowed to adjudicate sexual abuse and assault cases using a “preponderance of evidence” rather than a more stringent “clear and convincing evidence” standard. Now, Jennifer Klein, the “Gender Policy Council” co-chair and chief of staff to First Lady Jill Biden, says “everybody involved” in a sexual complaint, “accused and accuser,” should be entitled to due process. Okay. Has anyone ever argued that the accuser’s right to come forward should be diminished, or that the accused should be afforded fewer protections than any other American who says they are the victim of a crime? We should never diminish the pain and anguish those who come forward with these charges go through. But the presumption of innocence is a legal term based on a values system. And if the federal government is going to dictate how colleges deal with sexual-assault accusations, it has a responsibility to uphold the norms of the Constitution. The good news is that between 2011 and 2021, there has been a string of court cases repudiating Biden’s position. Hundreds of lawsuits were filed since 2011. A 2015 study by United Educators found that a quarter of the Title IX statute had been challenged by students who either filed lawsuits in the federal courts or lodged complaints through the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. Dozens of schools, including Northwestern University, Dartmouth College, and Yale, settled cases, while schools such as USC, Pennsylvania State University, Ohio University, Hofstra, Boston College, and Claremont McKenna all lost decisions. Schools complained about the costs of implementing due process, yet the average cost of settling these claims was around $350,000, with some going as high as $1 million. This, not incidentally, also means that some people who are guilty of sexual assault will claim to be victims of flawed hearings or unfair sanctions simply because they can circumvent the norms of justice. Proper due process protects both the accuser and the accused. At the very least, the state should ensure that students are afforded the same impartiality, norms, and protections that every one of us expects in the real world. Either we believe principles are the best means of fairness, or not. Biden, it seems, only believes in them for himself.

  • Harry and Meghan have put Palace aides in the firing line – but their criticisms may be justified

    Princess Diana famously referred to them as the “men in grey suits”. Harry and Meghan simply cited “the institution.” Yet with the spotlight now falling on the people who advise the royals – as well as the “principals” themselves – are criticisms of Palace staff justified? Notwithstanding the alleged comment about the colour of Archie’s skin, said to have been uttered by an unnamed family member, the professionalism of everyone from the Human Resources department to the Queen’s own private secretary, Sir Edward Young, has been called into question by the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview. The “if in doubt, blame the staff” mantra might seem a convenient foil to a couple who have been accused of “outrageous bullying”, but there is some justification to their exasperation with interfering aides working within an outdated system. Take one look at the make-up of the Lord Chamberlain’s Committee which runs the royal household, and it soon becomes clear why Meghan may have felt misunderstood by the Palace powers-that-be: there has never been a woman – or non-white person – among its leadership. The blame game has already begun behind Palace gates with both Sir Edward and Prince Charles’s private secretary, Clive Alderton, pictured below, described as “dead men walking”.

  • President Biden's COVID-19 stimulus bill is on the brink of becoming law. Here's where it stands

    The House is likely to pass the bill this week and as early as Wednesday morning, bringing $1,400 checks, billions for vaccines and money for schools.

  • ‘Go Back to China!’: Real Estate Agent Loses Job After Racist Rant Caught on Camera

    A real estate agent living in Brooklyn, New York is now out of work after telling an Asian gym manager to “go back to China.” The incident, which was caught on video, occurred at a Blink Fitness outlet in the neighborhood of Bushwick. The video, which went viral on social media, shows the real estate agent allegedly refusing to wear a mask inside the gym.

  • What Meghan misunderstood about the monarchy

    Of the many shocking statements made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their full-scale assault on the monarchy during their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, the most peculiar was surely Meghan’s claim to know nothing about the British monarchy when she first met Harry. She was so incurious that she didn’t bother to read a volume of history or biography. She said she didn’t even do an internet search to learn the basics. Her knowledge of the Royal Family, she said, was based only on what Harry “was sharing with me.” Astonishingly, as a graduate of well-regarded Northwestern University, she said her sense of Royal life was based on “fairytales.” What she described as naivete seemed more like a wilful refusal to accept that life in The Firm – the name first used by Harry’s great-grandfather, King George VI – would involve long days of plaque unveiling and tree planting as well as exciting passion projects made possible by her unique position. If she had read some history, she would have recognised that overseas Royal tours such as the one she and Harry took to Australia are indeed “exhausting.” She would have known that she wasn’t the only member of the Royal Family to undertake such duties while pregnant. In 1948, for example, Queen Elizabeth II, then still a princess, took her first official visit with her husband to Paris. It was a gruelling four days, and Philip and Elizabeth generated massive goodwill. Unknown to the French or British officials, she was four months pregnant with Prince Charles and suffering from nausea behind closed doors. Meghan complained bitterly about her treatment by the press, which did ricochet between adulation and harsh criticism. Perhaps if she had sat down for tea with her husband’s stepmother, the Duchess of Cornwall, she could have learnt about years of being savaged by the media. Camilla, like everyone else in the Royal Family, survived the pummelling by staying quiet, pressing ahead and doing her job. But Meghan was already bursting to share her point of view, even months before the wedding, with no less than Oprah Winfrey. Coming from Hollywood, where actresses are joined at the hip with their publicists, Meghan expressed surprise that Palace press officials felt duty bound to listen to her first telephone conversation with Oprah. She then went behind their backs anyway, met her future interlocutor, invited her to the wedding, and arranged a privileged seat for her. Such was the downside of being “silenced.” Meghan’s complaint that she received no positive guidance about her role, only “certain things you couldn’t do” rang especially hollow. She lamented that there was “no class on how to speak” or “cross your legs.” It rather beggared belief that a trained actress would complain about having to learn the British national anthem, and the “30 hymns” she was expected to know. Did it really not occur to her until she was five minutes away from her first meeting with the Queen that she should know how to curtsey?

  • 'Just shoot me if you want to': Nun stands in front of Myanmar riot officers to stop attack on protesters

    Warning, this story contains images some may find distressing Arms outstretched, her white robes trailing on the dusty ground as she knelt in front of armed riot officers, Sister Ann Roza Nu Tawng was prepared to pay the ultimate sacrifice as she pleaded with them not to harm protesters marching on the streets to oppose the Myanmar coup. In the striking image taken on Monday, pictured above, three officers stand over the 45-year-old nun dispassionately, while two of their colleagues also bend down on their knees, hands clasped in a prayer gesture that offers a glint of mercy. But a later picture, below, reveals the sister’s appeals for restraint were tragically in vain. Her face, visible for the first time, is contorted with tears and grief as she once more stretches out her arms – this time towards the body of a young man lying face down in the street, blood pooling on the ground from a gunshot wound to the head.

  • Joe Biden’s German Shepherds return to Delaware after rescue Major bites White House security guard

    In the run-up to the US election, Joe Biden pledged to “put a dog back in the White House” and posted a series of loving photos with his two German Shepherds. But within six weeks of taking office, 14-year-old Champ and three-year-old Major have been banished from their new home and sent back to Delaware after the younger dog had what was described as a "biting incident" with a member of White House security. Major, the first rescue dog to live in the White House, “has been known to display agitated behaviour on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security” people familiar with the situation told CNN and were removed last week. While the condition of the security staff member is not known, the White House has tried to play down the incident with one official telling NBC News, “They will be back.” They added that “with the First Lady travelling for three days, Champ and Major went to Delaware to stay with family friends.”

  • Johnson & Johnson has told Canada many times about challenges with COVID-19 vaccine: Trudeau

    Johnson & Johnson has told Canada many times it is having challenges making its COVID-19 vaccine, which Ottawa approved only last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Trudeau spoke hours after Reuters revealed the company had informed the European Union it was facing supply issues that may complicate plans to deliver 55 million doses to the bloc in the second quarter of the year. "We have heard in many conversations with Johnson & Johnson that there are challenges around production of ... the vaccine," Trudeau told a briefing.

  • More Brits support the Queen than Harry and Meghan, a YouGov survey finds

    More people have said their sympathies lie with the Queen and the Royal family than with Harry and Meghan following the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, a YouGov poll has found. Members of the public were asked by YouGov who they sympathised more with following the shocking revelations made during the 90 minute interview. A YouGov survey has shown that more than a third (36 per cent) of Britons support the Queen and the Royal family, compared with one in five (22 per cent) who said their sympathies lie with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. More than a quarter (28 per cent) of those surveyed said they sympathise with neither party involved. The survey also found that the general public are split along age and political lines over who they chose to support in the rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal family.

  • Top Cuomo Lawyer Leaves Administration amid Nursing Home Scandal

    The top attorney for New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that she was leaving for a position at a non-profit. Kumiki Gibson, who has served as Counsel to the Governor since 2019, said in a statement that she informed the Cuomo administration “a month ago” that she accepted a position at “a nationally prominent not-for-profit organization.” “It has been an honor and privilege to work for the Governor and the people of the State of New York,” Gibson said. “I remain deeply impressed with the talent and dedication of my legal team and will forever be grateful for having the opportunity to serve New Yorkers.” Gibson’s resignation comes amid a burgeoning scandal in which the governor is accused of misrepresenting the number of coronavirus victims at state nursing homes, after potentially exacerbating the pandemic’s toll. Cuomo’s March executive order mandating that nursing homes receive recovering coronavirus patients likely contributed to “several hundred and possibly more than 1,000 additional resident deaths,” according to an analysis by the Empire Center. It is not clear if Gibson resigned because of the nursing home scandal. Gibson said informed the Cuomo administration of her resignation “a month ago,” around the time Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa admitted that the administration misrepresented the numbers of nursing home deaths. Gibson will be replaced by new acting counsel Beth Garvey. “Beth Garvey is a true public servant and a brilliant legal mind who has been an integral member of this administration since she joined it,” Cuomo said in a statement. “I also commend Kumiki Gibson for her hard work, dedication and service to the people of this great state and wish her only the best as she begins this new chapter.”

  • Racism was a 'large part' of why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK

    The UK tabloid press is "bigoted" and "that filters out to the rest of society," Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey in an explosive interview.

  • 'If we'd had guns I guarantee we would have killed 100 politicians': Accused Oath Keeper threatened to murder lawmakers in Capitol, court documents say

    Thomas Caldwell bragged about storming the US Capitol building, fighting cops, and stealing riot shields, according to messages prosecutors obtained.