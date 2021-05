Associated Press

The judge investigating last year’s massive explosion at Beirut’s port on Tuesday requested that countries with satellites stationed over Lebanon provide authorities with images that could help their investigation, the state news agency reported. National News Agency did not name the countries that Judge Tarek Bitar asked for images of the port before, during and after the blast. Days after the explosion, President Michel Aoun said he had asked France, which has close ties to its former colony, for satellite images from the time to see if they showed any planes or missiles.