  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

House cancels Thursday session after police warn of 'possible plot to breach the Capitol'

Jeanine Santucci and Nicholas Wu, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives canceled its Thursday session after receiving information about a possible security threat at the Capitol on March 4.

The United States Capitol Police said Wednesday they were aware of a “possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group,” and a notice sent to all congressional offices said the agency was bolstering its security presence on Capitol Hill.

March 4 has been highlighted by the debunked QAnon conspiracy as the “true inauguration day” for former President Donald Trump. It is the date presidents were inaugurated on until 1937.

"We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers," Capitol Police said.

More: Police bolster security at US Capitol as QAnon theory claims Trump will become president March 4

The Senate has not announced plans to discontinue its Thursday session.

The House moved its remaining votes for the week to Wednesday night to avoid putting lawmakers at risk on Thursday. The House will vote on a police reform bill named for George Floyd on Wednesday instead.

The threat comes two months after the deadly attack by supporters of Trump at the Capitol, where rioters attacked police officers and threatened the lives of members of Congress and former Vice President Mike Pence on the day Congress certified results of the 2020 presidential election.

"The USCP is steadfast in ensuring that an incident of this nature will never occur again, especially with the realization that the possibility of a similar incident occurring in the current environment is a very real and present danger," acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told lawmakers Wednesday.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told reporters he had heard "rumors" about March 4 but had not been briefed on threats. "In light of what we went through on Jan. 6, it's understandable that people are concerned," he said.

Though the decisions in both chambers might appear to be contradictory, "I'm not going to second-guess Speaker Pelosi," he said. "At this point, Sen. Schumer has not released the same conclusion."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House cancels Thursday session over 'possible plot' to breach Capitol

Recommended Stories

  • Labour councillor suspended ‘for getting private COVID jab’

    Jamila Azad claimed on Facebook to have received a coronavirus vaccination from a “private care doctor”.

  • A reality check for Biden's agenda

    Multiple rockets landed at an Iraqi airbase that hosts U.S. forces.

  • House scraps work schedule amid security threat

    Federal authorities and the sergeant-at-arms warned of discussions by “militia violent extremists” to seize control of the Capitol complex on or around March 4.

  • Police and the FBI are on high alert over a 'possible plot to breach the Capitol' as a QAnon conspiracy theory about March 4 being the 'true inauguration day' looms

    Capitol Police said they have made "significant security upgrades" ahead of March 4 to prepare for any demonstrations or violence.

  • Psaki clarifies how Biden will encourage states to prioritize the vaccination of teachers

    During the White House briefing on Wednesday, press secretary Jen Psaki explained how President Biden plans to get states to meet his goal of having educators and school staff receive at least one COVID-19 shot by the end of March.

  • What is Biden doing differently at US border?

    Democrat Joe Biden has promised to undo the 'cruelty' of Donald Trump's immigration policies.

  • 6 Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published here, there, everywhere due to offensive imagery

    Though some of his verses have been known to pack a political punch, prolific writer Theodor Seuss “Ted” Geisel—or Dr. Seuss—has definitely missed the mark more than once, employing racist caricatures packaged for young audiences. Of course, none of those instances would pass muster today (ideally, anyway) and on Tuesday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises attempted to fall in step with today’s audience by ceasing all publications of six titles due to their racist illustrations.

  • Dr. Seuss publisher pulls 6 books for racist imagery, sparking talk of ‘cancel culture’

    “Last week, it was Mr. Potato Head. This week, Dr Seuss,” one Twitter user said.

  • Capitol Police Boost Security, House Ends Work Early In Response To Possible Militia Plot

    Many QAnon followers seem convinced that Donald Trump will return to power this week.

  • Elizabeth Warren's Wealth Tax Proposal: What You Should Know

    U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is spearheading a Democratic wealth tax proposal this week that could potentially generate $3 trillion in tax revenue from the wealthiest Americans over a decade. The Numbers: Warren has proposed a 2% wealth tax on Americans who have at least $50 million in wealth. Under her proposal, that rate would rise to 3% for Americans with at least $1 billion in wealth. Related Link: Market Experts React To GameStop Hearing: 'Congress Needed To Dig Deeper' Under the proposed plan, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos would owe $5.7 billion in taxes for 2020. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk would owe about $4.6 billion. In a statement this week, Warren said the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act would help offset the widening of the wealth gap during the pandemic. Soaring stock prices have increased billionaire wealth by about 40% since the COVID-19 crisis began, Warren said. In an interview on CNBC on Tuesday, Warren said the tax wouldn’t include any individual assets valued at less than $50,000. “I think most people would rather be rich and pay 2 cents. This is not very fancy. It really is a tax on fortunes above $50 million,” Warren said. Economists estimate the proposed tax would impact fewer than one in 1,000 American families, or less than 0.1% of the wealthiest Americans. Economists from the University of California Berkeley estimate the plan would generate about $3 trillion in tax revenue over a 10-year stretch. Warren has proposed that tax revenue be invested in child care, early education and infrastructure. The plan would also invest $100 billion into the IRS and ensure a 30% audit rate on super wealthy Americans. The plan also calls for a 40% exit tax on anyone who renounces their citizenship to avoid a wealth tax. Wealth Tax Criticisms: Warren’s plan has already been hit with criticism from Republicans and wealthy Americans. On Wednesday, billionaire Leon Cooperman said the tax would encourage wealthy Americans to find ways to hide their wealth. “The idea has no merit. It’s foolish. It probably is not legal,” he told CNBC. One of the biggest criticisms of a wealth tax is the difficulty of enforcement. Capital gains taxes and income taxes are easy to enact because their amounts are clear and easily assessed. A wealth tax would require some means of regularly and fairly assessing the value of illiquid assets, such as rare art and collectables. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently said any wealth tax has “very difficult implementation problems." It appears at this point that the wealth tax has a small likelihood of making it through Congress given that Republicans and even some Democrats oppose it. President Joe Biden did not include a wealth tax among his proposals during the 2020 campaign. When asked about Biden’s views on the plan on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not explicitly endorse it. Benzinga’s Take: The idea of a wealth tax on billionaires is appealing in concept, but the logistics are a nightmare. Warren’s wealth tax is unlikely to make it through Congress given the thin Democratic majority in the Senate, but investors should watch for the Biden administration to do something in the near-term to address the massive widening of the American wealth gap during the pandemic. Elizabeth Warren, U.S. senator from Massachusetts and former Democratic presidential candidate. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Day In Market History: NYSE Shuts Down For 11 Days In 1933Here's How Much Investing ,000 In Dollar Tree Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Immigration is the most polarizing issue in the U.S., new polling shows

    Data: The American Aspirations Index/Populace; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosImmigration was found to be the most polarizing issue in America based on new polling from Populace.Why it matters: Americans have surprisingly similar priorities for the U.S., but immigration stands out as one of the few issues with clear partisan differences. It underscores the challenge for advocates and lawmakers hoping to pass immigration reform in the coming weeks amid narrow margins in Congress.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe split helps explain why former President Trump opened his CPAC speech focused on immigration — it's a top issue for his voters. Openness to immigration, though, wasn't the same national priority for Biden voters.The survey bolstered Morning Consult polling out last month that found Biden's immigration moves were some of his least popular early executive actions, largely due to strong opposition from Republican respondents.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Some Republican governors stand by mask mandates as Texas and Mississippi accelerate reopening

    While Texas and Mississippi announced complete rollbacks of their states' COVID-19 mitigation measures this week, several governors of other Republican states have made clear they are not abandoning their mask mandates despite political pressure. The sharp decline of new daily COVID-19 cases and the rollout of vaccines in the United States have prompted state and local governments to ease business restrictions in recent weeks, with movie theaters set to open at limited capacity in New York and indoor dining resuming in San Francisco on Friday. Texas saw a 69% rise in cases in the week ended Feb. 28.

  • Mitch McConnell on Donald Trump: We're looking to the 'future,' not 'the past'

    The back-and-forth between Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell underscores GOP turmoil as they look to regain control of Congress and the White House.

  • High school students, parents wonder if they will return to classroom this school year

    While some Chicago Public Schools elementary students were able to return to in-person learning this week, high school students and parents wonder if and when they'll be able to do the same.

  • Pentagon moved slowly to approve January 6 Capitol Police request for National Guard

    Pentagon officials took more than three hours to approve a request by the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard troops to back up police under attack by rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a military commander told a Senate hearing Wednesday. Major General William Walker, the District of Columbia's National Guard commander, told senators that an emotional Capitol Police chief Brian Sund, who resigned after the riot, contacted him at 1:49 p.m. on Jan. 6 to request urgent National Guard backup as violent demonstrators began to attack the Capitol building. Walker told a hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Rules committees that the day before the riot, he requested and received Pentagon permission to have on standby a 40-member "quick reaction force" and 155 other D.C. guard members.

  • Six potential Vikings breakout candidates for 2021

    Here are six candidates on the Minnesota Vikings who could break out in 2021.

  • Sarah Hyland's super affordable red carpet look included this top-rated $7 concealer

    Proof that you can still create a jaw-dropping look on a budget.

  • Police officers' immunity from lawsuits is getting a fresh look

    Nearly a year after the death of George Floyd, advocates of changes in police practices are launching new moves to limit or eliminate legal liability protections for officers accused of excessive force.Why it matters: Revising or eliminating qualified immunity — the shield police officers have now — could force officers accused of excessive force to personally face civil penalties in addition to their departments. But such a change could intensify a nationwide police officer shortage, critics say. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The details: The federal George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, sponsored by Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), seeks to limit the use of qualified immunity in cases involving police and constitutional rights violations.A proposal in New Mexico seeks to eliminate qualified immunity for police officers accused of violating someone's constitutional rights.A Texas bill would create a process to sue police officers in state court for using excessive force without the possibility of qualified immunity as a defense.Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court revived a civil rights lawsuit filed by a convicted murderer in Texas against a prison guard accused of using pepper spray against him in an unprovoked attack, Reuters reported. Legal scholars say this was a case that could dent qualified immunity.The intrigue: Proposals aimed at tackling qualified immunity are part of larger overhauls of policing that also seek to ban chokeholds, build a registry of troubled officers and make it easier to pursue criminal charges against police. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of Floyd is set to begin in just one week. It's a rare case since officers seldom face criminal charges for excessive force. What they're saying: "I think what has happened is that, in so many instances, we've taken 'qualified' and substituted 'absolute.' It's not absolute. So why is it being enforced as absolute immunity?" Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told Axios. Clyburn said there should be cases where officers face legal liability for violating the rights of citizens, rather than just putting their departments on the hook for damages."We believe that nobody should be above the law, and nobody should be protected by belonging to an institution. You're responsible for your actions," said Fernando García, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights. García said qualified immunity protections should also be abolished for federal agents like the Border Patrol.Yes, but: Police unions and law enforcement leaders say attacks on qualified immunity are unfair since it mainly protects officials who lawfully use force in the line of duty. "These so-called police reforms create a chilling effect for the entire law enforcement community. That effect, in turn, results in a less safe society as a whole,” Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III of Albuquerque, N.M. told Axios. They say reforms like eliminating qualified immunity could discourage people from going into law enforcement and force some to retire early over fears of being sued.The Police Executive Research Forum, an organization of police executives, said an officer shortage is hitting departments across the country. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the number of full-time sworn officers in U.S. law enforcement agencies declined by more than 3 percent between 2013 and 2016. The other side: Michael E. Grady, a civil rights advocate in El Paso, Texas, said anyone who is worried about getting sued for excessive force shouldn't be in law enforcement anyway. "If you don't want to be held accountable, it's not a good fit. We'll get someone else."Don't forget: Cities, counties, and states have paid out hundreds of millions of dollars in civil legal damages to settle alleged cases of police excessive force, even as officers escape criminal charges.The city of Albuquerque, for example, has paid $64 million in settlements over the last 10 years in connection with 42 police shootings. Albuquerque police are under a Department of Justice consent decree over excessive force. An independent police monitor said in November that despite the changes required by the consent decree, Albuquerque police have “failed miserably in its ability to police itself.” Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Israel suspects Iran connection to Mediterranean oil spill

    Israeli authorities said Wednesday that a Libyan-owned tanker suspected of smuggling oil from Iran to Syria was responsible for spilling tons of crude into the eastern Mediterranean last month, causing one of Israel's worst environmental disasters. Over 90% of Israel’s 195 kilometer (120-mile) Mediterranean coastline was covered in more than 1,000 tons of black tar, the result of the mysterious oil spill in international waters. Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said the Panamanian-flagged “pirate ship owned by a Libyan company” — identified as the “Emerald” — filled its stores with oil in the Persian Gulf, then sailed with its transmitters off toward the coast of Syria.

  • ThredUp Files for IPO on Promise of Secondhand Clothing Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- ThredUp Inc., an online marketplace for secondhand clothing, has filed for a U.S. initial public offering, disclosing growing revenue and losses.The Oakland, California-based company in a filing Wednesday listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will likely change.The listing could raise $200 million to $300 million, Bloomberg News reported last year.“More millennial and generation Z consumers are driving the shift to secondhand each year,” the company said in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Younger customers are more conscious with sustainability and therefore more likely to shop for secondhand goods, it said.ThredUp said it had a net loss of $48 million on $186 million in revenue in 2020, compared with a $38 million loss on $164 million the previous year.The company’s backers include Trinity Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Highland Capital Partners and Park West Ventures, according to ThredUp’s filing.The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley. ThredUp plans to list its shares on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol TDUP.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.