House candidate Cashaw reveals child endangerment charge from 20 years ago

Apr. 23—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Michael Cashaw, a candidate in this year's Pennsylvania House of Representatives 72nd Legislative District race, came forward Friday about a child endangerment charge he says he faced two decades ago.

Cashaw, a current Johnstown resident, told his story in an interview with The Tribune-Democrat, saying he believed he was about to be threatened politically regarding information from his past.

Cashaw is running in the Democratic Party primary against state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, in the 72nd District.

"The incident was an incident between my daughter and I when she was about 4 years old," Cashaw said. "And I spanked her with a belt, OK, told her take a bath and go to bed. She woke up the next morning, she had welts."

Cashaw said the girl's mother took the girl to a doctor, who reported the welts. Both Cashaw and one of his attorneys, Ray Giudice, asserted that the marks were minor and barely visible by then.

The incident, according to Cashaw, took place in 2002 — when he lived in DeKalb County, Georgia, outside Atlanta.

The Tribune-Democrat could not immediately locate court documents confirming the allegation and resolution on Friday night. No report of the charge could be found in the DeKalb County online records.

Giudice and Beth Geoffroy, another of Cashaw's attorneys, did not confirm if they still had records about the incident, since Georgia only requires saving files for seven years.

Giudice said the final disposition meant that Cashaw was considered to be "not convicted."

"We entered a plea under the Georgia first offender act, which means you have no priors. ... A very difficult judge, a very tough judge, accepted that plea. There was definitely counseling," Giudice said.

Cashaw confirmed he went to family counseling.

In the years since, "my family has worked hard to get through this, to put it past us, and to move on," Cashaw said.

Story continues

"Not that I ever denied anything, but until it came up, I wasn't worried about it because we thought this was dealt with, and it should have been dealt with," Cashaw said. "So to go digging around in the muck and the mire to bring this up, to me, is bad form."

Johnstown businessman Mark Pasquerilla, a supporter of Cashaw, said he received a phone call from a person he described as a "messenger" who told him about "some dirt on Michael floating around Harrisburg" that could be "very damaging."

"I heard the talk and the way it was given to me it kind of came across as either you leave the race or we release this, OK," Cashaw said. "So fine. We're getting out ahead of this. They are going to do what they feel they need to do. Never ran from it, never hid from it, just never talked about it."

Cashaw did not expect the incident to become publicly known.

"There was a clerical error, according to my attorney. ... She told me that there was a clerical error that left this case open for everybody to see," Cashaw said.

Cashaw said his attorney told him, "You did what you were required to do."

He continued: "So this came out. ... We tried to keep this contest clean and above board and about the issues."

Whether information pertaining to Cashaw's past was about to be made public, or by who, could not be immediately independently verified by The Tribune-Democrat.

Burns did not respond to a request for an interview.

The winner of the primary between Burns and Cashaw will face Renae Billow, the only candidate in the Republican Party primary, during the general election.