House Capitol riot committee wants to see Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's communications with the Trump administration

The House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol is seeking more electronic communications.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was one of eight state officials whose communications with the Trump administration are under review.

The House select committee has also called on seven agencies to release electronic records "relating to the counting of the electoral college vote on January 6, 2021."

A House committe investigating the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump wants to see communications the Texas attorney general had with administration.

Paxton was present at the Trump rally in Washington that preceded the deadly violence at the Capitol. Attendees were riled up by false claims of election fraud.

"We will not quit fighting. We're Texans, we're Americans, and the fight will go on," Paxton said at the rally according to the Texas Tribune.

Paxton was one of eight state government officials named in a letter whose communications with the Trump administration are under scrutiny in connection with the Capitol siege.

Other high-ranking state officials named in the document included Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The committee, chaired by Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, has issued sweeping public records requests to seven executive branch agencies, including the National Archives, the Department of Defense, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of the Interior, the FBI, the National Counterterrorism Center, and the Office of the Director fo the National Intelligence.

The select committee called on the agencies to release electronic records "relating to the counting of the electoral college vote on January 6, 2021, the potential for demonstrations, violence, or attacks in the National Capital Region on or around January 6, 2021, and the events or aftermath of January 6, 2021."

Most of those named in the records request included people in Trump's inner circle, such as his children, staff, and several conservative pundits and media personalities.

Paxton did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

