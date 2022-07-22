House, car shot up over 20 times in northeast Memphis, police say

Homeowners awoke to gunfire early morning, only to later see 25 bullet holes in their house and car.

On Jul. 19 at approximately 12:15 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 900 block of McNeil Street.

Four people were inside a home when they heard a barrage of gunfire and their residence and vehicle being stuck repeatedly, police said.

Luckily, no one was injured in the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a total of 25 shell casings, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

