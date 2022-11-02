House at center of deadly shootings on Colville Indian Reservation burns down

Nov. 2—A house in Keller where two people were shot and killed a couple of weeks ago caught fire and burned down Monday afternoon.

The fire has been extinguished, confirmed Neeka Somday, spokesperson for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

Somday would not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

Video taken by Chad Aubertin, a resident who lives nearby, shows a fire engine ladder spraying smoldering remains of the house on Monday. Many other vehicles parked on the property were also burned in the blaze.

The Colville Tribal Police Department found two people dead in a trailer on the property of the house on Oct. 20.

Schools and government offices were closed during a search for the suspects.

One tribal police officer was shot in the arm during a car chase with one of the suspect vehicles.

Three suspects were arrested the next day in connection to the shooting.

Dezmonique Tenzsley is in the custody of the Spokane County Jail, facing a charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Zachary Holt and Curry Pinkham are listed in custody of the Colville Tribal Correctional Facility in Nespelem.

Holt faces charges under the criminal code of the tribe that include criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide against a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and weapons offenses.

Pinkham faces charges of aiding and abetting criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

The names of the victims have not been released.

James Hanlon's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper's managing editor.