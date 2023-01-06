House clerk a steady presence in speaker fight
The extended drama over picking the next U.S. House speaker has put the normally understated position of House Clerk in the spotlight. (Jan.6)
JSAIY, BAESY and CCEP made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on January 6, 2023.
A group of senators asked the panel to investigate "improper conduct" by the two Republicans. But the committee has long been seen as a "black hole."
Minkah Fitzpatrick missed another day of practice on Thursday.
Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb shared their excitement over Al Roker's return to the NBC morning show. Plus, find out how the stars rang in 2023.
From the totally outdated to nifty little inventions we should revive in 2023.
The former home of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe was on fire Friday as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
“Why is it any different when it’s me and my husband?” Pete Buttigieg admonished Fox News anchor Bret Baier.
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress went public with her beau over the Christmas holidays
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has lost a 7th and 8th vote to become House Speaker.
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the November killings of four University of Idaho students, appeared for an extradition hearing in eastern Pennsylvania, where he was arrested on Friday. Police linked Bryan Kohberger to the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in November through security video and DNA found on a knife sheath, according to newly unsealed documents. The documents, including a probable cause affidavit, offer the first detailed glimpse into the police investigation of the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21.
A 15-year-old girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies rejected her plea deal Thursday.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) made a rare appearance on MSNBC late Wednesday evening, participating in an interview with host Stephanie Ruhle that at times grew contentious as the congresswoman discussed her efforts to block Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid to claim the House Speakership. “I want you to know that we are not giving her a free pass to…
An Ocala newborn was the 23rd baby to be surrendered inside a Baby Box since 2017, also marking the first surrendered baby in 2023.
Celebrity chef Duff Goldman says everyone should know how to bake a cake, their favorite chocolate-chip cookie, and how to bake a loaf of bread.
Republican Rep.-elect Wesley Hunt announced Friday that he will return to Texas after his son was born prematurely and needed to spend time in the neonatal intensive care unit. Hunt and his wife Emily announced the birth of their son Monday, saying that he was born four weeks earlier than expected. Hunt, who has voted…
On the "Tonight Show," TODAY show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie shared the gift she received from daughter Vale and son Charley when celebrating her 51st birthday.
The Steelers definitely won this trade.
You might love them or you might loathe them, but you cannot deny that the jump scare has flourished, developing into a cornerstone of modern horror moviemaking. Their presence (or lack thereof) has the power to dictate a film’s entire pace, and can ramp it up from a slow burn to a tense, thrill-a-minute rollercoaster.
"If he in fact becomes speaker, it's going to be the worst day of his life. Even worse than having lost these 11 votes," Navarro said
Planned legislation pushed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aims to replace Disney World's self-governing power with a state-run board comprised of appointees.