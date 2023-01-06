House clerk a steady presence in speaker fight

The Wall Street Journal

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the November killings of four University of Idaho students, appeared for an extradition hearing in eastern Pennsylvania, where he was arrested on Friday. Police linked Bryan Kohberger to the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in November through security video and DNA found on a knife sheath, according to newly unsealed documents. The documents, including a probable cause affidavit, offer the first detailed glimpse into the police investigation of the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21.