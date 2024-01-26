House collapses in Monessen

A house collapsed in Monessen Friday.

According to Westmoreland County 911, an abandoned house collapsed on Reed Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.

Our crew at the scene learned that the house had been vacant for six months.

No one was hurt in the collapse, officials said.

