House Committee begins hearings on bill to designate Roy Rogers Day

Dec. 7—COLUMBUS — House Bill 243, legislation that will designate Nov. 5 as "Roy Rogers Day," today received its first hearing in the House State and Local Government Committee, announced bill sponsor, State Rep. Justin Pizzulli, of Scioto County.

Rogers grew up in Portsmouth and went on to have a historic career as an American singer, actor, television host, and rodeo performer.

"This bill goes beyond honoring a man; it's about embracing our heritage and acknowledging Ohio's impact on America's cultural landscape," Pizzulli said last week during sponsor testimony. "Let us unite in preserving the legacy of a true Ohioan and making history by officially designating November 5th as "Roy Rogers Day" in the great state of Ohio."

Portsmouth has been home to the Roy Rogers Museum and its annual festival for 40 years.

House Bill 243 will continue to receive hearings in the House State and Local Government Committee.