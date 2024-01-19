House committee calls on Austin to testify on secret hospitalization

House Armed Services Chair Mike Rogers is pressing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testify publicly next month on his recent hospitalization that the Pentagon chief kept from the White House, Congress and senior Defense Department officials.

Rogers requested Austin to appear at a Feb. 14 hearing in a letter sent Thursday that argues the public airing is needed because of the secretary’s "unwillingness to provide candid and complete answers" on the episode.

The Alabama Republican criticized Austin, saying he'd left a variety of questions posed by the committee unanswered. He also called out Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Austin's chief of staff, Kelly Magsamen, both of whom he said left written questions from the panel unanswered. Rogers is pressing for those answers by Feb. 7.

"I expect your full honesty and cooperation in this matter. Anything short of that is completely unacceptable," Rogers wrote to Austin.

"Specifically, I am alarmed you refused to answer whether you instructed your staff to not inform the President of the United States or anyone else of your hospitalization," he said. "Unfortunately, this leads me to believe that information is being withheld from Congress."



Austin was hospitalized on Jan. 1 for complications from a December surgery to treat prostate cancer, but President Joe Biden and top White House officials weren't notified until three days later. Austin transferred his responsibilities to Hicks for several days, though his deputy was initially not told that the Pentagon chief was hospitalized.

Austin was released from the hospital on Monday after a two-week stay.

The incident sparked backlash on Capitol Hill, with lawmakers in both parties clamoring for more details. Some lawmakers have even called for Austin's resignation or firing, though Biden has resisted those calls and backed up his Defense secretary.

The House Armed Services Committee launched an investigation on Jan. 9. Some rank-and-file Republicans, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), had pushed for a hearing.

Magsamen, Austin's chief of staff, ordered a 30-day review of the matter. The Pentagon's inspector general has also launched a review into the events.

Across the Capitol, Senate Armed Services top Republican Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) has led calls for a public hearing with Austin, though the committee hasn't yet scheduled a session.