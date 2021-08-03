House committee investigating Capitol insurrection has a lot of power, but it's unclear it can force Trump to testify

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kirsten Carlson, Associate Professor of Law and Adjunct Associate Professor of Political Science, Wayne State University
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span class="caption">(L-R) Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) during a meeting on July 27, 2021, of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/rep-liz-cheney-and-rep-adam-kinzinger-listen-as-rep-elaine-news-photo/1234242727?adppopup=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images">Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images</a></span>
(L-R) Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) during a meeting on July 27, 2021, of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

In the intensely partisan atmosphere surrounding the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, will the committee be able to get the information it needs?

The American people, said Republican House member Liz Cheney, “deserve the full and open testimony of every person with knowledge of the planning and preparation for Jan. 6.”

In opening statements link takes to a paywall at the first hearing held on July 27 by the House select committee investigating the attack, Cheney and other committee members said that an accurate record of the events on Jan. 6 - and in the time that led up to it - is essential to understanding the factors contributing to the attack so that future attacks may be prevented.

The committee has several tools for shedding light on the events of Jan. 6 and ensuring that the American people learn the truth about what happened.

But its work can also be delayed and frustrated if someone – likely former President Donald Trump and his allies – mounts a legal fight to deny the committee information it has sought.

Investigating ‘darkest days’

On June 30, 2021, lawmakers passed House Resolution 503, which created the select committee. It charges the committee with investigating the activities of law enforcement, intelligence agencies and the armed forces relating to that day as well as uncovering the factors contributing to the attack, including technology, social media and malign foreign influences.

President Trump in front of flags and on a stage at a rally, with people crowded below him
President Trump in front of flags and on a stage at a rally, with people crowded below him

Ultimately, the committee aims to issue a report with detailed findings and suggestions for corrective measures.

The select committee has already used one of its main tools for investigating the attack on the Capitol: holding public hearings and inviting testimony from key players in the attack.

Four police officers who had defended the Capitol during the attack gave testimony during the committee’s first hearing.

The committee will continue to interview witnesses and invite testimony by law enforcement officers, former White House staffers, rally organizers and members of Congress. It can also ask for and receive information from various government agencies and private organizations.

But if the committee cannot obtain information or testimony it deems vital to the investigation, it has the power to issue subpoenas.

Compelling requests

A subpoena is a legal order requiring a person to appear and testify or produce documents.

House Resolution 503 expressly authorizes the committee to issue and compel subpoenas for documents and testimony.

Historically, congressional committees have preferred to cooperate with the other branches of government to obtain information. But if a cooperative approach does not produce the information the select committee needs, it can subpoena information and testimony from members of Congress, former White House staffers, social media companies and even the former president.

Former presidents have willingly testified before congressional committees in the past, but it’s unlikely that Trump would. While in office, he repeatedly claimed executive privilege, which allows a president to withhold certain information from Congress, the courts or the public, in response to congressional subpoenas.

And Trump continues to resist the subpoena the House Oversight and Reform Committee issued to his accounting company, Mazars, for his financial documents in 2019.

A congressional subpoena issued by the select committee to Trump or even former officials from the Trump White House will likely lead to similar, protracted litigation.

Such litigation threatens to delay the select committee’s progress in investigating the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The law is less than clear about whether a former president can successfully claim executive privilege in the face of a congressional subpoena. The executive and legislative branches have historically preferred to avoid such confrontations and to negotiate the sharing of information.

As a result, federal courts have yet to determine the extent of the executive privilege retained by former presidents and when they can assert it.

Four policemen sitting at a table in a Congressional hearing.
Four policemen sitting at a table in a Congressional hearing.

To enforce or not

In a 1977 decision, the Supreme Court held that former President Richard Nixon could claim executive privilege in challenging a federal law known as “The Presidential Recordings and Materials Preservation Act.” That law ensured government agencies and, ultimately, the public, could have access to certain documents and tape recordings made during Nixon’s presidency. Although the court allowed Nixon to make the executive privilege claim, it ultimately ruled against him and upheld the law, noting that the lack of support for Nixon’s claim by other presidents weakened his arguments for executive privilege.

Trump would not have a stronger claim; it’s unlikely President Biden would support his assertion of executive privilege in an attempt to prevent disclosure of testimony or documents relating to the Jan. 6 attack.

The Department of Justice has already informed Trump administration witnesses that it does not support any assertions of executive privilege on matters relating to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

[Like what you’ve read? Want more? Sign up for The Conversation’s daily newsletter.]

Trump administration witnesses could still challenge congressional subpoenas and delay the investigation. But the Department of Justice determination weakens arguments for executive privilege and may encourage witnesses to testify instead.

The select committee could avoid the legal uncertainty about how courts would resolve the executive privilege claim by deciding not to enforce the subpoena.

The House Committee on Un-American Activities, for example, chose not to enforce a subpoena against former President Harry Truman when it sought his testimony in 1953. Truman publicly protested that the subpoena impeded the separation of powers but did not assert an executive privilege claim. The committee avoided a legal confrontation by backing down, and Truman never testified.

The select committee may gain more from trying to obtain documents and testimony through informal channels than its subpoena power. It has considerable power to request information from a wide variety of sources and may discover that a protracted legal battle with the former administration would obscure more information than it reveals.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Kirsten Carlson, Wayne State University.

Read more:

Kirsten Carlson does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers want to know about 'every minute' of Jan. 6: A DOJ policy change may help compel Trump officials to testify

    The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol plans to subpoena White House and congressional witnesses to create a detailed timeline.

  • At DNC fundraiser, Biden accuses GOP of spreading 'fear, lies, and broken promises' on voting rights

    President Joe Biden challenged Democratic fundraisers Monday night to help him "keep cutting through the Republican fog" on voting rights.

  • GOP Sen Cassidy Tells Laua Ingraham ‘Fox News Watchers’ Love Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill (Video)

    Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy insisted Monday night that “Fox News watchers” are big fans of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, even as actual Fox News host Laura Ingraham told him she wasn’t. Ingraham’s point of contention was that, to her mind, President Joe Biden and his administration “played” Republicans with the bill. She said, “The White House is, as I said, quite giddy about this. Reuters describes this as a ‘glide path’ to the $3.5 trillion tonight and they write this up, Senator.” Cass

  • Former Intelligence Director Urges U.S. to Relocate Beijing Olympics to Punish COVID-Origins Cover Up

    John Ratcliffe is urging the U.S to lobby to relocate the 2022 Olympics to impost a reputational cost on Beijing for its coronavirus origins cover up.

  • The Anti-MAGA Movement: Rev. William Barber's Quest to Make America Great, For Once

    In DC Comics’ Bizarro World (also known as Htrae), cats chase dogs, jokes make people cry and the Bizarro Joker is the only sane person on the planet. If there exists a Bizarro version of Trump, he would be a smart, educated Black man who still has his hair, speaks in complete sentences and dedicated his life to paying taxes, fixing the law and uniting people of all races.

  • Trump's vaccine 'architect' calls vaccine hesitancy a 'frustrating irony'

    Trump's vaccine 'architect' calls vaccine hesitancy a 'frustrating irony'

  • Collins criticizes Jan. 6 panel as 'partisan,' Kinzinger says Trump may not need to testify

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of the GOP members of the House's January 6 committee, leaned into the idea Rep. Kevin McCarthy may be subpoenaed.

  • Trump raised millions but spent none of it on audits and GOP candidates

    The one outside group the former president supported during the first half of 2021 was his own.

  • Fox Business Network Employee Sues Network, Claims Larry Kudlow Made Racist, Sexist Remarks

    An employee of the Fox Business Network has sued the network, claiming host Larry Kudlow made racist and sexist remarks and accusing senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano of sexual harassment, in a complaint filed in New York. The lawsuit from plaintiff John Fawcett was filed by Ty Clevenger, who is also representing the former Fox News anchor Ed Henry in a defamation lawsuit filed last month against the network and its CEO Suzanne Scott. The complaint states that Fawcett first started worki

  • White House hosting first-of-its-kind global summit on COVID-19

    The Biden administration is planning a first-of-its-kind, global leader-level summit focused on ending the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for future pandemics, sources familiar with the discussions tell Axios.Why it matters: The summit is meant to rally the international community to step up its pledges for vaccine distribution and public health resources as the Delta variant surges. It will be held virtually during next month's U.N. General Assembly.Get market news worthy of your time with Axi

  • U.S. bread, donut makers urge Biden to roll back biofuel requirements

    A trade group representing some of America's biggest baked goods companies is urging the Biden administration to ratchet back its biofuel ambitions, arguing that using fuel made from crops could raise the cost of donuts, bread and other foods. The American Bakers Association, which represents companies like the grocer Kroger, donut maker Krispy Kreme and Tastykake parent company Flower Foods, told Reuters it met with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last week to urge reduced blending mandates, particularly for biodiesel. The EPA administers the nation's biofuels laws.

  • Allowing the border surge to continue is anything but ‘fair and humane’

    Just seven months into the Biden presidency, and new drone footage has revealed another dimension of the humanitarian crisis on our southern border.

  • Biden mask flip-flop could flush vaccine progress 'down the drain,' officials fear

    The Biden administration's rollout of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest mask guidance split senior officials into rival camps: those who encourage new action as the situation changes versus those worried about undermining the vaccines.

  • Andrew Napolitano Out At Fox News After Business Network Employee Alleges Sexual Harassment

    Fox News Media said it has parted ways with legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, following an associate producer’s claim of sexual harassment. The employee, John Fawcett, who works on Fox Business Network’s Kudlow, filed a lawsuit Monday in New York Supreme Court (read it here) against the network, outlining his claims against Napolitano. Fawcett also alleged […]

  • Japan started naming people who breach its COVID-19 rules, hoping to shame others into complying

    Japan's public health ministry released the names of three people who it said avoided authorities when returning from abroad.

  • U.S. Senate bill seeks to require anti-drunk driving vehicle tech

    A $1 trillion infrastructure bill under debate by the U.S. Senate includes a provision that directs U.S. regulators to mandate a passive technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles and avert more than 10,000 deaths annually. For more than 15 years, automakers and others have studied potential technological fixes to address the roughly one-third of annual U.S. traffic deaths that involved impaired drivers. The legislative push has won the backing of the advocacy group Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the auto insurance industry and some alcohol trade associations.

  • Tennessee won't incentivize COVID shots but pays to vax cows

    Tennessee has sent nearly half a million dollars to farmers who have vaccinated their cattle against respiratory diseases and other maladies over the past two years. Lee hasn't always been against incentivizing vaccinations. Tennessee's Herd Health program began in 2019 under Lee, whose family business, Triple L Ranch, breeds Polled Hereford cattle.

  • ‘The View': Meghan McCain Still Doesn’t Like Kathy Griffin, Demands Apology for Old Clay Aiken Jokes (Video)

    Following Kathy Griffin’s announcement that she’s been diagnosed with lung cancer and was undergoing surgery later Monday, “The View” host Meghan McCain is offering her sympathy. But she’s also making it clear she doesn’t like the comedian. Discussing Griffin’s diagnosis to kick off Monday’s show, the panel of women acknowledged that while the comedian has made jokes in poor taste in the past, leading her to be “canceled,” they all wish her well. “Well first, I just wanna say it’s terrible and v

  • Fayetteville might fight state on mask mandate ban

    The Fayetteville City Council will vote Tuesday night on a resolution to support and possibly join litigation to block Act 1002, which prohibits public entities, including schools, from requiring masks.What's happening: Per Gov. Asa Hutchinson's request, the legislature will convene tomorrow for a special session and consider repealing or amending Act 1002.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The council's resolution authorizes the city to join any litigatio

  • Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks

    As of Sunday afternoon, reports out of Indianapolis were that quarterback Carson Wentz would not have immediate surgery and would instead try to rehab his foot to get it better. But those plans have changed. Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Monday that Wentz will have surgery later in the afternoon. The issue [more]