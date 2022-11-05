House committee investigating Jan. 6 riot says Trump must begin producing records by next week

The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 announced Friday night that they are now in contact with former President Trump and his legal team after the committee issued a subpoena for him to testify in its last hearing.

The committee announced Trump and his team contacted the committee regarding the subpoena in a joint statement from committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

“We have received correspondence from the former President and his counsel regarding the committee’s subpoena,” the statement read, saying Trump and his legal team must start producing records no later than next week.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania in September

Trump also still remains under subpoena to testify to the committee under oath by November 14th.

Related: Mark Meadows loses federal case in fight over House Jan. 6 committee subpoena

The committee originally gave Trump and his team until Friday morningto provide subpoenaed documents but has appeared to give Trump an extension after his team contacted the committee.

The subpoena issued by the committee asks Trump for various communications and records placed or received by Trump between the 2020 election and the Capitol attack.

The records requested include: calls and texts sent through Signal, photos and videos taken on Jan. 6, 2021, and memoranda and notes of conversation.

And while Trump has yet to explicitly say whether he will testify to the committee, the prospect is highly unlikely. Trump has blasted the committee for its efforts investigating the Capitol attack, calling it the "unselect committee."

The committee is also racing against the clock to obtain as much information as possible to file its final report. The committee is set to dissolve by Dec. 31.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House committee in Jan. 6 probe says Trump must provide documents soon