Associated Press

In the waiting room at WE Health Clinic in Duluth, patients from Wisconsin and Texas sit among Minnesotans — the leading edge of an expected uptick in out-of-state patients following the Supreme Court’s removal of the federal right to abortion. “It’s just been really busy,” Laurie Casey, the executive director, said. A lot of our patients — even if they’re from Minnesota — travel one to three hours each way to get here.