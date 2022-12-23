House committee on January 6 attack on the Capitol releases final report, top takeaways
Here are the top takeaways from the final 800-page report from the House committee on the January 6th attack on the Capitol.
Publication of House committee’s Jan 6 report comes as information on former president’s tax returns released earlier in week
Things are about to get even crazier on Capitol Hill. Any moment now, the House January 6th Committee is going to release their 800-page report on the insurrection.
A measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve slowed last month, another sign that a long surge in consumer prices seems to be easing. Friday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, down from a revised 6.1% increase in October and the smallest gain since October 2021. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation was up 4.7% over the previous year.
Hutchinson said she "lied" at the direction of her attorney Stefan Passantino, who she said instructed her to mislead the committee.
Hutchinson, a former top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the panel about her moral crisis and ultimate decision to come clean.
A tweet by Donald Trump Jr. that mocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a naked photo of Hunter Biden was deleted by Twitter on Thursday. The former president’s son posted the fake image late Wednesday after Zelenskyy received a rapturous reception for his address to a rare joint session of Congress. The mash-up image depicted a nude Hunter Biden standing next to Zelenskyy as the ...
Putin made the comments a day after U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the White House and promised him continued and unwavering U.S. support. "Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war," Putin said. White House spokesman John Kirby said Putin has "shown absolutely zero indication that he's willing to negotiate" an end to the war, which began when Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The January 6 committee report details how aides to Donald Trump, including Ivanka, implored him to help stop the attack on the Capitol.
Something was proved without a shadow of doubt in Kari Lake's trial, all right. And it should be followed up with sanctions.
He warns the former president and his lawyers over case seeking to stymie Tish James' effort to supervise his business empire.
On Thursday, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots released hundreds of pages of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony
Trump is in a legal fight with New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating his businesses and accuses him of fraud.
Fox NewsFlorida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz insisted Thursday that had he joined the vast majority of his colleagues in standing and applauding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before his speech to lawmakers Wednesday, it would have been a “North Korea-style” act.Appearing on Tucker Carlson’s show, the right-wing representative was introduced as “one of the very few” lawmakers “who didn’t follow the rules and stand up and applaud like a seal as a foreign leader in a sweatshirt lectur
Along with his message to the US, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought his signature look: an olive-green fleece sweater.
"In times of crises, you want your leader to meet the moment, and to me, it felt like he didn't meet the moment," former aide Sarah Matthews said.
Hope Hicks, Trump's former communications director, said he muted his speakerphone during a call with Powell and laughed, calling her claims "crazy."
Ukrainian state border guards figured out the location of Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos [a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonautics programs and aerospace research - ed.
Gov. Laura Kelly said it "was a big mistake to provide a property tax exemption" for new oil and gas pipelines.