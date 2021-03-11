House committee passes bill to restrict use of "no knock" warrants

Mar. 11—A House committee gave approval Wednesday to a Senate bill that would place restrictions on when law enforcement could serve "no knock" search warrants.

Although members of the House Judiciary Committee approved Senate Bill 4, sending it to the full House for a vote, several committee members said they would like to see the bill include some provisions from another bill that would have banned no knock warrants entirely.

The House Judiciary Committee approved Senate Bill 4 and also discussed House Bill 21, which is known as "Breonna's Law" after Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville police officers serving a warrant at a home in the middle of the night on March 13, 2020 in a drug trafficking investigation. Taylor's boyfriend told officers he thought someone was breaking in and fired his handgun. Officers fired multiple rounds, striking and killing Taylor.

Taylor's boyfriend later told police the officers did not identify themselves before crashing into the apartment, but the officers claim they did. Nothing was found in the apartment pertaining to the search warrant, and charges filed against Taylor's boyfriend for shooting at officers were dropped.

Two LMPD officers were later indicted for wanton endangerment for putting other people in the apartment complex at risk with their gunfire.

Senate Bill 4 would only allow "entry without notice" to serve an arrest or search warrant if police were investigating a crime that would be considered a "violent offense" under state law, or if the crime involves terrorism or the use of a weapon of mass destruction.

Entry without notice would be allowed if the specific case facts established that giving notice would endanger lives or would result in the destruction of evidence, in cases involving a "violent offender" charge, terrorism or WMDs. Officers wanting to serve a warrant without giving notice would need approval of a supervisor, a member of their local county or Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and a judge.

In most cases, such warrants could only be served between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Robert Stivers, said if the bill had been law, the search warrant that officers served at Taylor's apartment would never have been authorized.

"Individuals are entitled to a presumption of innocence, the right to counsel" and trial by a jury of peers, Stivers said Wednesday. Taylor "was denied that, and should not have been."

Later, Stivers, a Manchester Republican and Senate president, said the warrant at Taylor's house "should not have been done at one o'clock in the morning."

"I do not believe the FBI allows search warrants to be executed before 6 in the morning or after 9:30" p.m., Stivers said.

The bill requires specially trained officers to execute entry without notice warrants and for officers involved to wear body cameras, and carries penalties for officers who falsify information to receive such a warrant.

House Bill 21, or "Breonna's Law," was sponsored by Rep. Attica Scott, a Louisville Democrat. The bill would require law enforcement to knock, clearly identify themselves and wait at least 10 seconds before for occupants to respond before entering a residence. The search warrant would have to specifically authorize forcible entry into a residence.

Scott's bill also mandates body cameras be activated immediately before a warrant is served and continue to record for five minutes after the search is complete. Officers who discharge their firearms during a search would be subject to drug tests.

The bill was only up for discussion, not a vote. Scott, who participated in the demonstrations after Taylor's death, said Taylor was demonized after the incident.

"She wasn't allowed to be a victim," Scott said.

"House Bill 21 is a reasonable measure," Scott said, adding that the bill mirrors an ordinance passed by Louisville government after the incident and protests against Taylor's death. The bill's provisions both "keep law enforcement safe" and safeguards the public, Scott said.

Pete Kraska, a professor in the school of Justice Studies at Eastern Kentucky University, said currently, there's almost no difference between a regular search warrant and a no knock warrant, because officers forcibly enter a residence at the same time they are announcing themselves.

Kraska said the preferred alternative is for law enforcement to "collect enough intelligence to make an arrest outside a person's home" and then get a search warrant for the residence.

Kraska called serving a warrant without police first announcing themselves a "high-risk, low-reward endeavor."

The committee approved Senate Bill 4 with some committee members suggesting provisions of Scott's bill be included in Stivers' bill.

"It sounds like there are still opportunities to continue these discussions," said Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser, a Taylor Mill Republican.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

