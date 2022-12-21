House committee votes to release some of former President Donald Trump's tax returns

Associated Press

Nevada’s pardons board will not be able to consider a last-minute request from outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak to commute the sentences of all 57 of the state’s death row prisoners, a judge ordered Monday evening. The state Board of Pardons was set to vote on the request Tuesday morning, potentially delivering the second major victory in a week for advocates who have called for the abolition of capital punishment after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown used her executive clemency powers last Wednesday to commute the state's 17 death sentences. Delivering his ruling from the bench, Carson City District Court Judge James Wilson Jr. said Nevada's pardons board, which includes the governor, has the authority to grant such commutations but failed to properly notify the families of victims before the meeting.