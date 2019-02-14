House committee wants answers on why blood pressure drugs made abroad contained carcinogens

A bipartisan group of representatives on a House committee want Food and Drug Administration officials to answer questions about drug safety in the wake of a series of recalls of blood pressure drugs contaminated with small amounts of known carcinogens.

Members of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce said in a letter Wednesday that the committee has long examined the safety of the U.S. drug supply and requested a briefing on the blood pressure medication recalls.

There have been at least 15 recalls of versions of the blood pressure and heart medications losartan, valsartan and irbesartan since July. The recalled drugs are part of a large class of drugs called angiotensin II receptor blockers, or ARBs, which work by relaxing the blood vessels.

FDA inspections revealed problems at two factories – Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical in China and Hetero Labs in India – that made the active pharmaceutical ingredients used in the drugs. The FDA believes the contamination stemmed from a change in how the drugs' ingredients were made.

The letter noted that nearly 40 percent of drugs and 80 percent of drug ingredients used by U.S. consumers in 2016 were made overseas. The FDA's oversight of a global drug supply chain that increasingly supplies drugs for U.S. consumers will "continue to be a challenge for the agency," the letter said.

"Given our concerns in this area, we are requesting that FDA provide committee staff with a briefing on the basis and impact of ARB recalls as well as a briefing on FDA’s efforts to conduct foreign inspections and what ongoing challenges currently exist for the agency," the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

