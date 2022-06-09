House to consider bill on Supreme Court security a day after threat at Kavanaugh home, Pelosi says

WASHINGTON – The House is working with Senate leaders on a bill that would protect Supreme Court justices, their families and staff, a day after an armed man was arrested for allegedly threatening Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, said Thursday.

Pelosi told reporters she hopes the House can consider the bill next week.

The Senate passed a bipartisan bill last month known as the Supreme Court Police Parity Act to increase protection for Supreme Court justices' families after protests erupted at some justice's homes in response to the leaked draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion.

House Democrats want a broader bill that would extend protection to justices' clerks and other staff.

"We're working together on a bill that the Senate will be able to approve of," Pelosi said.

Law enforcement officers stand guard as protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on June 8, 2022 in Chevy Chase, Maryland. An armed man was arrested near Kavanaugh's home on June 8.

The suspect who was accused of threatening Kavanaugh was identified in court records as Nicholas John Roske of California. He was arrested early Wednesday and transported to a local Montgomery County, Maryland Police district after allegedly calling a local 911 dispatcher claiming to be armed, suicidal and that he had traveled to the area to "kill" a Supreme Court justice.

Contributing: Kevin Johnson

