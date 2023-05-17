House that was contaminated by suspected fentanyl is now safe

May 17—ENFIELD — A house at 372 George Washington Road that was declared unsafe after a release of a powder believed to be fentanyl during a domestic violence incident there Friday has been restored to safety, Chief Building Official Raymond Steadward said Tuesday.

HOUSE CLEAN

LOCATION: 372 George Washington Road, Enfield.

PROBLEM: Contamination from the release of suspected fentanyl during a domestic violence incident Friday.

CURRENT STATUS: Safe, according to Raymond Steadward, Enfield chief building official. Police say Environmental Services Inc., a private company, neutralized the suspected fentanyl.

A police report on Friday's events said the town building official had "condemned" the house. Steadward said the wording of the notice he issued was that the house was "unsafe."

The police report also says Environmental Services Inc., a private company, was called in and "neutralized the fentanyl in the basement."

Steadward said he received reports on the house Tuesday that led him to remove the "unsafe" posting and notify a resident of the house that it was safe to return.

Robert Michael Corey, 21, who lives at the house, was charged in Friday's incident.

He faces four charges, including felony counts of second-degree assault and first-degree threatening, in the domestic violence incident.

After a subsequent search of the house, police filed additional charges against Corey.

The charges include gun and drug charges, violation of release conditions set in previous cases, and risk of injury to a child because an 11-year-old girl had access to the basement where the drugs and guns were found.

Corey remained in jail today, held in lieu of $1.3 million bond, according to online state Department of Correction records.

Probation Officer Derek Pitcher, who arrived at the house with a partner during the domestic incident, told police that the woman who accused Corey of assaulting her told him that Corey had guns and drugs in the house.

She grabbed a bag and opened it, releasing a light blue powder into the air, Pitcher told police.

The woman went into a medical emergency and became unresponsive, Enfield police Officer Mark Rochette reported.

Local emergency medical personnel administered Narcan, an opioid antidote, to her, and she was taken to Hartford Hospital, the officer said.

During the subsequent search, police seized more than one sample of material suspected of being fentanyl, including a sample weighing 307 grams, and packaging, "which provided a presumptive positive result when tested for fentanyl," local police Detective Steven Prior reported.

Fentanyl is an opioid drug that has effects identical to heroin but is far more concentrated and deadly. It poses a threat to law enforcement personnel and others who may be accidentally exposed to it.

Because of the airborne fentanyl, personnel from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Adminstration's clandestine lab unit and from the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection came to the house Friday, Prior reported.

He said DEA's resident agent in charge, a supervisor of other agents, "searched the basement due to the exposure risk."

