House damaged during Montour Falls fire

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple departments were called to a house fire in Montour Falls on Sunday morning.

The fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 28 at an Owego Street home. According to Montour Falls Fire Chief Brian Swartwood, no one was inside the house at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

The back side of the house’s second floor sustained significant damage during the fire. A picture of the damage can be seen below.

The Montour Falls Fire Department was the first to arrive at the scene. The Watkins Glen Fire Department, the Burdett Fire Department, the Odessa Fire Department, the New York State Police Department, and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.

