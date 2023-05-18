House Dem Releases The Hounds On Comer For Wild 'Missing' Biden Informant Claim

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) unleashed jokes on House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) as he brought out a dog to sniff out a Biden family probe informant that the Republican claimed may have gone “missing.”

Comer, who has claimed that the Bidens have been “influence peddling” and racked in over $10 million from foreign sources before the Biden administration, told Fox News viewers on Sunday that the informant can’t be tracked down just as Republicans lack evidence to back up their allegations about the president.

Moskowitz, part of the Democratic minority on the committee, took to Twitter to joke that his furry friend Stanley can help pinpoint the informant’s whereabouts.

“He has lost the fake Biden informant, misplaced him, doesn’t know where he is so I have brought in a hound and we are going to try and go find chairman Comer’s missing fake Biden informant,” said Moskowitz before a dog led him down the halls of the Longworth House Office Building.

Chairman Comer cannot find his imaginary friend. Don’t worry, my friend Stanley has a scent on the missing informant! pic.twitter.com/ODkWoyA8o8 — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) May 17, 2023

Moskowitz has trolled Comer this week over his latest update in the probe. He shared a faux missing persons poster with a stick figure sketch of the “informant” on Monday.

Chairman Comer has asked me to help track down the missing informant. Please let us know if you’ve seen the person below: https://t.co/zZneOSIAKapic.twitter.com/e6N1adbSK3 — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) May 15, 2023

The Democrat, on Tuesday, later slammed Comer over the informant claim.

“I know you’ve got stuff going on, you’re trying to find the fake informant who’s gone missing, I know you’re busy with that,” he said as he pointed to his stick figure poster.

″But I’m hoping that perhaps the Oversight committee, if they’re so worried about federal overreach, perhaps they can start being focused on real government oversight.”

Comer, in response to Moskowitz, clarified that a whistleblower was “alive and well.”

Moskowitz: I know you’ve got stuff going on. You’re trying to find the fake informant who’s gone missing.. pic.twitter.com/1rtGz4pu0m — Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2023

