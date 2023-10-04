House Dem Spots 1 Very Awkward Problem In GOP Plan To Make Trump Next Speaker

Some far-right Republican members of the House say they want Donald Trump to become the next speaker after Kevin McCarthy’s stunning ouster on Tuesday threw the body into chaos.

GOP Reps. Troy Nehls (Tex.), Greg Steube (Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor-Greene (Ga.) all tweeted in support of Trump becoming speaker, while Jim Jordan (Ohio) told Fox News that if Trump wants to be speaker “that’s fine, too.”

Fox News host Sean Hannity claimed Trump “might be open” to the idea.

There is no rule saying the speaker must be a member of the House, although every speaker so far has been.

But there’s a big problem with the GOP plan to make Trump the first non-member to wield the gavel: Their own rules.

Rep. Sean Casten (D-Il.) gave his Republican colleagues a reminder of Rule 26, which was adopted in January and states that any GOP leader indicted of a felony with a potential prison sentence of 2 years or more needs to step aside:

I would direct your attention to rule 26(a) of the House Republican Conference rules for the 118th Congress. https://t.co/nHqwjpUR3zpic.twitter.com/AbI3IVjNg5 — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) October 4, 2023

Trump has been indicted on 91 felony charges, many of which carry potential sentences far above 2 years.

By late Wednesday, “Rule 26” was trending on X, formerly known as Twitter.

That’s not the only kink in the plan.

House speaker is a labor-intensive job. Trump, on the other hand, is better known for spending as much time as he can playing golf. During his four-year presidency, Trump spent nearly 300 days on the golf course, as the former president’s critics noted on X:

Is this something he can do remotely from the golf course in between court hearings now? https://t.co/QcJkwO1EHI — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 4, 2023

Trump LOVES parliamentary procedure! https://t.co/dHNzoN7Pvl — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) October 4, 2023

The problem is, the Speaker actually has to show up and be on the floor or available to w-o-r-k https://t.co/iOBJ29yBlK — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 4, 2023

Trump could never do this. It's a job. https://t.co/nDOzyGJnuN — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 4, 2023

The idea that Donald Trump would learn how congress works is laughable. I really want to see it. https://t.co/CLWGrsEi0m — Davram (@davramdavram) October 4, 2023

I am willing to bet that Republicans will try to ignore House Rule 26 the way they ignore all other inconvenient rules, regulations, and realities since Trump bought their souls. pic.twitter.com/pO3XRKdUwi — Windthin~Rebel Scum & Snark Jedi 🏳️🌈🌊🇺🇦🌻🐀 (@windthin) October 4, 2023

Gee, nothing could go wrong there, could it? https://t.co/wBdXA9xs4v — MazJobrani (@MazJobrani) October 4, 2023

Because that’s the kind of guy Trump is. A helper. Willing to serve to help the Party. https://t.co/4EQCLrytsr — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) October 4, 2023

If Trump is Speaker, it’ll be like his Covid press conferences. He’ll never stop talking and nothing will get done. GOP governance will be even worse than it is now. But TV will love it for the entertainment value. bleh https://t.co/AKi4s4a3UW — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) October 4, 2023

Per current house rules anyone indicted for a felony cannot serve in a leadership position. So first they need a new speaker, then a rule change, then that speaker to step down before this pipe dream can be a reality. https://t.co/gczCqeaxir — Robert Reid (@rdreidjr) October 4, 2023

"Does the Speakership come with immunity from criminal prosecution?" https://t.co/hOyyF7HlgI — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 4, 2023

Donald will not replace Kevin McCarthy as Speaker.



Being Speaker requires work.

I'm working to expose Donald. He hates me for it. Support me by joining my newsletter. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/jQ1zvgWcbo — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 4, 2023

The only way Trump would be speaker is if someone else does all the work. He has NEVER worked a day in his life and that includes the 4 years he squatted in our WH.

Hair and makeup until noon.

Lunch

10 minute briefing

12 hours of bully tweeting https://t.co/PFfsuLthXe — DC/PA Gal 🟧🟦🇺🇸🏳️🌈🇺🇦 (@FloridaGal0814) October 4, 2023

GOP looking for a leader with more indictments than George Santos! https://t.co/98AnEmuQ8V — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 4, 2023

It would be really funny if they put the most chaotic person on earth in charge of procedural issues. Republicans, as a party, would implode faster than ever. https://t.co/MfHhjAgzXC — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) October 4, 2023